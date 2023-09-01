GENERAL’S BUST TO BE MOVED News Today 입력 2023.09.01 (15:04) 수정 2023.09.01 (16:45)

GENERAL'S BUST TO BE MOVED



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Military Academy will relocate the bust of General Hong Beom-do, a leader against Japanese occupation, due to concerns over his ties to the Soviet Communist Party, deeming it inconsistent with the Academy's identity.



[Pkg]

In March 2018, bust sculptures of five independence war heroes were unveiled in the Korea Military Academy campus under the banner "The Independence Army and Liberation Army are our roots". The busts are those of Hong Beom-do, Ji Cheong-cheon, Lee Beom-seok, Kim Jwa-jin and Lee Hoi-yeong. About five years later, the sculptures are facing relocation. The bust of General Hong Beom-do will be moved to a location outside of the campus and the remaining four sculptures along with that of Major Park Seung-hwan standing inside a lecture building will be relocated to a different spot on campus. The decision came six days after the controversy over General Hong's Communist party membership erupted. The Academy said both the school's identity and respect for independence fighters were taken into consideration. The bust of General Hong will be moved to a place where his independence movement activities will be well highlighted. That means the relocation decision was made even before the site was chosen. The Academy said that details will be set in motion once the comprehensive monument plan is finalized.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat'l Defense): They thought it would be better to move the general's bust to a place where his achievements can be better exalted.



The memorial association for General Hong Beom-do immediately protested the decision. They claimed the decision was based on distorted historical awareness.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Director, Gen. Hong Beom-do Memorial Society): One of the most painful memories of General Hong was his forced relocation. We brought him home from Kazakhstan 2 years ago, but now he's being forced to move again.



The military decided to move the bust without presenting clear guidelines. So, the controversy is likely to go on as the issues such as renaming the Hong Beom-do submarine or revoking his honorary Military Academy diploma remain unresolved.



SUB NAME CHANGE PROPOSED



[Anchor Lead]

Following the Korea Military Academy's decision to move the bust of General Hong Beom-do off the school premise, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has also hinted at changing the name of a Navy submarine that was named after Hong and commissioned in 2016. During a parliament budget meeting Thursday, Han was asked by main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Ki Dong-min about whether the government was considering a name change and the PM said the matter should undergo a review.



DP CHAIR ON HUNGER STRIKE



[Anchor Lead]

On the one-year anniversary of his leadership, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has initiated an indefinite hunger strike against the perceived democratic decline under the Yoon Suk Yeol regime. Lee sharply rebuked investigations against him as "baseless fiction" and decried prosecutorial actions as "stalking".



[Pkg]

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung held a press conference marking the one-year anniversary of his election as party chair. Lee declared to go on an indefinite hunger strike in what he called a "struggle for the public". He declared to hold himself accountable for failing to prevent the incompetent and reckless governance of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): I will block the destruction of democracy with stern determination. As the last resort, I am entering an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday.



Lee made several demands on President Yoon including an apology for destroying livelihoods and democracy, a stated opposition to Japan's Fukushima wastewater release, and an all-out Cabinet reshuffle. The opposition chief also lashed out against the multiple judicial cases he is implicated in, calling them "pure fiction".



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Prosecutors are stalking me. But their nitpicking has failed to produce a single negative evidence.



Investigation of Lee by the prosecution has continued for a year while the Democratic Party's approval rating remains at a standstill. With an upcoming general election next year, the DP chief is believed to have made sort of a political gamble. The situation within his party is split and complex. Some members positively view the move saying it was necessary to consolidate supporters and came at a right time. Others, not so much. Critics say Lee didn't make the really important decisions while some took issue with the timing, coming ahead of a prosecution summons the chairman is facing. The ruling People Power Party issued a cynical response, accusing the majority-holding opposition of dereliction of duty.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): What is this erratic hunger strike just before the parliament regular session? It's frustrating to see moves that hold back people's livelihood.



Lee explained that alongside the hunger strike, he will continue to fulfill his duties including party affairs and showing up for questioning at the prosecutor's office.



CRUISE FROM CHINA ARRIVES



[Anchor Lead]

After years of hiatus due to diplomatic tensions between China and South Korea, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese group tourists are returning to Jeju-do Island for the first time in over six years. With the reopening of cruise routes from China, about 40 international cruise ships are set to dock in Jeju-do Island this year.



[Pkg]

A cruise ship arrives at Jeju Port from far away. The 24,000-ton cruise, which departed from Shanghai, China, is the "Blue Dream Star". A magnificent welcome ceremony was held for some one thousand foreign tourists that the ship has brought. It's the first international cruise ship to arrive in Jeju from China in six years and five months. The tourists are busy taking pictures against the blue sky and the scenic ocean. They appear excited as they take in the picturesque scenery of Jeju-do Island.



[Soundbite]

(Chinese cruise tourist): It's my third visit to Jeju-do Island. It's fun to be here. My favorite Korean food is fried chicken. I look forward to shopping at duty-free shops.



The tourism sector hopes that cruises from Japan, which have used Jeju as a port of call since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resumption of cruises from China will help revive the Island's economy. Cruises from China are set to visit Jeju 47 times by the end of 2023.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jae-pil (Shilla Duty Free shop): We hope that tourism on Jeju-do Island will be able to rebound before other regions, even Seoul.



Officials from the government of Jeju Special Self-governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization are visiting China to promote tourism marketing. Some 330 international cruise entry applications have been received by Jeju Port for next year. About 80% of them are from China. Some 900,000 tourists are predicted to visit the island.



CHINESE TOURISM STILL WEAK



[Anchor Lead]

However, with consumer spending in China grinding to a halt, Chinese group tourism is feeling the effects. Whether in the bustling Myeong-dong district of Seoul, once popular with Chinese visitors, or onboard passenger ferries coming to Korea, the vibrancy of days gone by seems hard to find.



[Pkg]

This passenger ferry traveling between Qingdao, China, and Incheon resumed operations last month after the Chinese government gave the green light for group tours. It can accommodate more than 600 people, but it only brought in 23 passengers to Incheon.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yong-seok (Korea-China Car Ferry Association): The boarding rate is below 20%. It's unlikely to recover to the pre-pandemic level before the first half of next year.



This store in Myeong-dong, Seoul, selling daily household goods has expanded from eight floors to 12 floors this year to accommodate Chinese tourists. But the reality turned out to be different. Only few of the customers standing in lines at check-outs and in front of elevators are, in fact, Chinese tourists.



[Soundbite]

Lim Seon-kyu (Asung Daiso): (Are there more Chinese tourists these days?) From what I hear, not that many yet. We hope more Chinese customers will visit our stores when they start arriving in Korea in September.



Duty-free shops have installed reception desks and elevators exclusively for Chinese group tours. They also offer discounts on cigarettes, a popular shopping item among Chinese tourists. Nonetheless, their sales are at only 70% of the pre-pandemic level.



[Soundbite]

Yang Hee-sang (Lotte Duty Free shop): The duty-free sector is recovering gradually. But because of the slow economy in China, it will take some time to recover completely.



The government and the Bank of Korea expected the nation's economy to turn around and start growing once Chinese group tours resumed in the second half of the year. Reservations remained quite sluggish through late August despite long holidays in China slated for the end of September and early October. Concerns are rising that the "Chinese tourism boom" is now a thing of the past. The tourism sector will see how the situation unfolds in September before reaching a conclusion.



OCT. 2 TEMPORARY HOLIDAY



[Anchor Lead]

During an emergency economic meeting Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol designated October 2 a temporary holiday to grant citizens a six-day long break from September 28 in an effort to boost consumer spending and the tourism sector. The weeklong period includes the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday and National Foundation Day. President Yoon also pledged to distribute 600,000 discount coupons on accommodation and exempt highway toll fees during the holiday.



LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE DILEMMA



[Anchor Lead]

In response to a rise in heinous crimes, the government is advocating for 'life sentences without parole'. While the Supreme Court warns against merely escalating punishments, the Ministry of Justice emphasizes a stricter approach, inspecting execution facilities nationwide.



[Pkg]

From the stabbing rampage near Sillim Station to the motiveless violence committed on the public in Bundang and the brutal murder of a woman in a park in broad daylight. As heinous crimes targeting unspecified citizens continue, the government is considering instituting the life sentence without parole. Korea has the death penalty, but it's classified as an "abolitionist in practice country". That's why the government wants to introduce a more severe penalty than life imprisonment.



[Soundbite]

Park Dae-chul (PPP Policy Committee (Aug. 22)): We will institute life without parole through government legislation.



A legislative notice has already been made for the amendment of the Criminal Law to require that judges clarify if parole should be permitted when announcing life sentences. But the Supreme Court has expressed opposition and put brakes on the legislation. It says unless the death penalty is abolished first, the new law may only raise the overall level of punishment. The Supreme Court says many advanced countries are abolishing life without parole, and even if it is instituted in Korea, more measures will be needed to restrict the types of crimes and strengthen sentencing requirements. However, the justice minister has recently ordered that the four execution facilities in the nation be inspected. Although he made it clear that executions will not be carried out, he reiterated that vicious criminals must be punished more severely.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Minister of Justice (Aug. 30)): It is the duty of the Justice Ministry to properly manage law enforcement facilities as long as the death penalty exists.



The government and the ruling party also plan to introduce a separate prison for vicious criminals.



[Soundbite]

Soung Jea-hyen (Korean Inst. of Criminology and Justice): The public will be relieved when vicious criminals are in separate prison and will never get out even when the death penalty is abolished.



Authorities are considering the Gyeongbuk Bukbu 2 Prison as a potential facility for incarcerating vicious criminals. This is where Kim Tae-chon, an ex-boss of an organized crime group, and Sin Chang-won, who gained notoriety after escaping from prison, were jailed.



KANTO MASSACRE TOLD BY TEENS



[Anchor Lead]

Today marks 100 years since the 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Japan's Kanto region. KBS has uncovered firsthand accounts of the Kanto massacre, handwritten by Japanese teenagers of that time, detailing the tragic loss of many Koreans.



[Pkg]

The earthquake that struck Japan's Kanto region near the capital on September 1st, 1923 threw the entire nation into panic and chaos. About a month after the earthquake, one middle school in Japan made its students write about their experiences of horrors and injustice during the earthquake. These handwritten documents contain multiple references about Koreans and wild rumors involving them. It is written that '3,000 Koreans were said to attack an arms warehouse' and 'a girl got away'. But the student added, 'no one that looked Korean ever came'.



[Soundbite]

Yuichi Hirose (Pusan Nat'l University Museum): These writings vividly describe how people were blinded by rumors at the time and what they had witnessed.



The records also included observations like 'the bodies of Korean people were scattered all over the burnt streets', and 'oppression, confinement, massacre against Koreans were carried out everywhere'. One student even wrote that Japan 'recreated the era of barbarism'. Vigilante groups organized at the time appeared to have caused fear not only in Koreans but also among the Japanese people. One student wrote that when police investigated vigilantes' assault against someone who appeared to be Korean, they found out that the victim was Japanese. This fourteen-volume documentation titled "The Records of Earthquake Disaster" are handwritten accounts of 617 teenagers ranging from ages 12 to 16.



[Soundbite]

Kim Moon-gil (Korea-Japan Culture Research Institute (Discovered the record)): It's better to talk about the errors of the past based on facts and move the S. Korea-Japan relationship forward.



The massacre of Koreans during the Great Kanto earthquake was an undeniable historical fact even in the innocent eyes of the Japanese teenagers a century ago.

