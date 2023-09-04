PUNISHMENT FOR JUVENILES News Today 입력 2023.09.04 (15:02) 수정 2023.09.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

PUNISHMENT FOR JUVENILES



[Anchor Lead]

This summer saw a surge in online murder threats. Prosecutors have announced a firm stance, intending to bring all perpetrators to trial, including minors, emphasizing zero tolerance.



[Pkg]

A message warning of a stabbing attack at Gangnam Station was posted online last month on an anonymous community site for working people. The impostor, who disguised himself as a police officer, was located and arrested shortly, but his message caused a lot of public anxiety.



[Soundbite]

(Suspect (Aug. 24)): (Did you buy a police account for money?) ... (How did you post your message without buying?) ...



A teenager who posted a reply to a news story about stabbing attacks by writing he would kill an entire family at an amusement park was even put on trial. Police are investigating some 480 online messages warning of violent crimes. So far more than 240 people who posted them have been apprehended. They said they wanted to draw attention or find out if police would really come to get them. Prosecutors have vowed a stern response to prevent similar offenses from recurring. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has ordered prosecutors to put on trial those who post online warnings of violent crimes. It also warned there will be no leniency for teenagers, who account for 40% of the apprehended. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office says minors should be put on trial without suspension of prosecution unless there is sufficient possibility of their behavior correction or edification. Quite a few of the perpetrators are known to be juveniles, who are under 14 years of age and are immune from criminal punishment. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has ordered that they be transferred to the courts' juvenile departments. Last month an 11-year-old child who posted a message warning of a stabbing rampage at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul was transferred to the court's juvenile department.



"TACTICAL NUKE ATTACK DRILL"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea claims its recent two missile launches were for a tactical nuclear attack test, including a mid-air explosion. The South Korean military believes these claims are exaggerated, but remains vigilant for further provocations.



[Pkg]

A missile flies obliquely followed by a blazing trail. The missile is seen exploding in midair. North Korea's Korea Central News Agency released photos of a cruise missile launched early Saturday morning. The KCNA reported that two missiles were fired from a downstream area of the Chongchongang River toward the West Sea. It says the two long-range strategic cruise missiles flew for more than two hours in a figure-eight pattern over 1,500 kilometers. The KCNA claimed the missiles were launched to train for a simulated tactical nuclear attack, involving the detonation of nuclear warheads in midair to maximize their force.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (Sept. 3)): The missiles were detonated at a 150 meters set altitude above the target island, perfectly carrying out nuclear strike mission.



However, the South Korean military saw it differently. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea's claim was exaggerated and the launches were not completely successful. The JCS said two missiles were launched consecutively, but one disappeared in midair, disputing the flight time announced by the North.



[Soundbite]

Yang Uk (Asan Institute for Policy Studies): They used the 5 kiloton-grade Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead. If it's attached to a cruise missile, the nuclear arm's limited destructive power can be made more precise.



Experts believe the regime will continue with its provocation to enhance missile accuracy as North Korean cruise missiles are still not equipped with accurate topographical data of a target country or an aircraft-grade GPS coordinate recognition system.



WASTEWATER DISPUTE CONTINUES



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party asserts Japan's Fukushima water release violates the London Convention and plans to notify member nations. In contrast, the People Power Party accuses them of 'diplomatic self-harm' and aims to tackle YouTubers spreading false water-related information.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung who is on a hunger strike held an interview with reporters in a tent. He said that Japan's discharge of radioactive water is a violation of the London Convention, which bans dumping of wastes and other matters into the ocean. The main opposition leader added he plans to send letters to the 88 member nations of the convention.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Japan's discharge of radioactive water is a clear violation of the London Convention that bans dumping of all radioactive wastes into the sea. The Int’l society should take action to block Japan's law violation.



Lee denounced the government for changing the expression for nuclear waste water to treated radioactive waste water. He pointed out that it is unscientific demagogy to urge the people to believe it blindly. The People Power Party said the DP has groundlessly labeled even the IAEA's report as fake. The ruling party also said it would be a diplomatic disgrace if Lee sends letters to other countries based on the groundless claim.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-kuk (Senior spokesperson, PPP): We are indignant at Chair Lee Jae-myung and his party that is disrupting state affairs and attempting to commit a diplomatic disgrace.



The PPP criticized the DP chief for staging an unjustifiable hunger strike with no reason and principle. It also called on the opposition leader to quit the fake hunger strike, noting that he is commuting to and from the strike and having alleged nutritional supplements to stay well. Meanwhile, a legal counsel for the ruling party decided to report a YouTube channel operator to the police for posting a video containing false information about Japan's release of waste water. According to the counsel, the video falsely insisted that the waste water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear plant was the reason for the dead sardines that piled up on shores in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, in February.



SAMSUNG, LG JOIN HANDS



[Anchor Lead]

Samsung and LG, giants in South Korea's home appliance sector, are moving from rivalry to collaboration. They plan to make their products inter-connectable through each other's apps, a move seen as a response to the rising influence of Chinese appliance makers.



[Pkg]

Smartphone apps enable users to control their home appliances remotely. Samsung operates the Smartthings app, while LG has ThinQ. Previously, the apps were connected only with the products produced by their developers, but from now on, LG products will also network with the Samsung app and vice versa. The apps will support major functions, such as remote operation, switch-off and monitoring for nine kinds of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and TVs.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yoon-ho (Samsung Electronics): Better connectivity among home appliances is expected to boost consumer convenience through collaboration with global home appliance makers.



The two rivals have apparently decided to join hands to ward off Chinese home appliance makers, which are catching up fast. Chinese makers are increasingly extending their reach in the low-cost European and African markets. Corporations like Xiaomi have built strong electronics ecosystems using smart technology. Their products are popular even in Korea. Watchers say Samsung and LG need to bolster the domestic home appliance ecosystem to differentiate their products from the Chinese. But they would have to use different strategies. Samsung hopes to expand its sales of home appliances by capitalizing on its dominance in smartphones. LG, which has withdrawn from the smartphone market, believes even Samsung smartphone users will be able to use its home appliances with ease.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-min (LG Electronics): Smart technologies, which play an important part in energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, should be classified into premium and low-cost ones.



Facing formidable rivals from China, Samsung and LG plan to interconnect their apps within this year.



ANOTHER TEACHER FOUND DEAD



[Anchor Lead]

Amid a series of teachers' tragic deaths, a high school teacher in his 60s was found dead in Bundang, Gyeonggi-do Province. Set to retire next year, he had recently faced intense pressure after a student's parent reported him to the police.



[Pkg]

A hiking trail located in Bundang-gu District in the city of Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday the body of a sixty-something man was discovered here. He was a teacher surnamed Kim at a high school in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. The police searched for him when his wife reported him missing a day after he had left the house. Officers found him dead on a hiking trail. The dead teacher's family claims that the man with decades-long teaching career recently had a hard time at school. A student had gotten hurt while the teacher was away momentarily during class. The student's parents reported him to the police to blame him for the incident.



[Soundbite]

(Family of the dead teacher (VOICE MODIFIED)): A student at the platform was accidentally hit by a soccer ball and her eyes were hurt.



A suicide note was discovered at the site, but whether it contained any reference to the incident wasn't disclosed.



[Soundbite]

(Family of the dead teacher (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was proud of his career and was set to retire next year. The incident troubled him a lot, leaving him depressed for the past two months.



The police haven't found any signs of foul play at the site, so they are questioning his family to find out what exactly happened prior to his suicide. With Mr. Kim's death, three teachers in total died in the past four days. An elementary school teacher in Yangcheon-gu District in Seoul was found dead on August 31st and a teacher in Gunsan committed suicide the following day.



RETIRED SOLDIERS STRUGGLE



[Anchor Lead]

Service members have a rank-based retirement age, leading many to retire during their prime working years. Given their distance from civilian life, they often struggle to find new employment. There's a growing call for a more effective re-employment support system.



[Pkg]

Son Hyun-seung is a retired naval lieutenant commander. He retired two years ago at age 45, as he was about to reach his rank retirement age. It took a year for him to find a new job.



[Soundbite]

Son Hyun-seung (Retired soldier): The military operates around the clock. So it's hard for soldiers to prepare for new civilian jobs while performing their duties.



Annually, over 7,000 career soldiers have to choose to retire due to the retirement age limit for their ranks. Retired soldiers are too old to work as entry-level employees. To find jobs as experienced staffers, it is hard for them to meet the necessary qualifications required by companies.



[Soundbite]

Park Yong-ha (Counselor for Retired soldiers): Combat forces account for the largest portion of troops. But they barely develop skills that are required by civilian employers.



In Korea, just 66 percent of retired soldiers get new jobs or start their own business. This is far lower than the 95 percent in the U.S. and 94 percent in the U.K. For retiring soldiers, the defense and veterans affairs' ministries operate vocational training programs. But in many cases, they fall short of the criteria set by employers. It is because the programs mainly offer tips on filling in applications or holding job interviews.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-chan (Employer of Retired soldiers): As they spent a long time in the military, we focus on helping them smoothly transition to society in the early stage of training.



The low re-employment rate among retired soldiers is a reason behind dropping numbers of people who apply for junior officers. This is why there are calls for devising more effective measures to support retiring soldiers to land new jobs by providing specialized vocational training and greater job opportunities.



COOKING FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED



[Anchor Lead]

For those with visual impairments, cooking can be quite a daunting challenge, often leading to a reliance on ready-made meals and potential nutritional imbalances. However, many are now embracing the culinary challenge, capturing attention.



[Pkg]

This cooking class doesn't look any different from any other ordinary cooking class. An instructor teaches the students how to cook without tasting or seeing.



[Soundbite]

It smells uncooked at first, but in time it will start smelling nutty and sweet. That's when it is done.



This cooking class is for people who are completely blind or with limited vision. The students have been learning to cook for three months now. They now know how to use knives without hurting themselves and identify the ingredients using their senses sharper than those of ordinary people.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yun-yeong (Cooking class participant): I was afraid to cook, but now that I've learned how, I want to make seaweed soup for my parent's birthday.



[Soundbite]

Add a tablespoon of soy sauce and a bit of minced garlic...



Visually impaired Hwang Cho-hee reads a cookbook with her fingers to find out how to cook seaweed soup. She is reading a Braille cookbook published for the visually impaired by the Dong-gu District Office in Gwangju. Twenty recipes for soup, side dishes, and pasta are translated into raised dots on paper. Cooking is a daunting task for people with visual impairments. The Braille cookbooks, granting health and independence to the visually impaired, are distributed for free at the lifelong learning center at the Dong-gu District Office in Gwangju.

PUNISHMENT FOR JUVENILES

입력 2023-09-04 15:02:36 수정 2023-09-04 16:45:05 News Today

PUNISHMENT FOR JUVENILES



[Anchor Lead]

This summer saw a surge in online murder threats. Prosecutors have announced a firm stance, intending to bring all perpetrators to trial, including minors, emphasizing zero tolerance.



[Pkg]

A message warning of a stabbing attack at Gangnam Station was posted online last month on an anonymous community site for working people. The impostor, who disguised himself as a police officer, was located and arrested shortly, but his message caused a lot of public anxiety.



[Soundbite]

(Suspect (Aug. 24)): (Did you buy a police account for money?) ... (How did you post your message without buying?) ...



A teenager who posted a reply to a news story about stabbing attacks by writing he would kill an entire family at an amusement park was even put on trial. Police are investigating some 480 online messages warning of violent crimes. So far more than 240 people who posted them have been apprehended. They said they wanted to draw attention or find out if police would really come to get them. Prosecutors have vowed a stern response to prevent similar offenses from recurring. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has ordered prosecutors to put on trial those who post online warnings of violent crimes. It also warned there will be no leniency for teenagers, who account for 40% of the apprehended. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office says minors should be put on trial without suspension of prosecution unless there is sufficient possibility of their behavior correction or edification. Quite a few of the perpetrators are known to be juveniles, who are under 14 years of age and are immune from criminal punishment. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has ordered that they be transferred to the courts' juvenile departments. Last month an 11-year-old child who posted a message warning of a stabbing rampage at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul was transferred to the court's juvenile department.



"TACTICAL NUKE ATTACK DRILL"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea claims its recent two missile launches were for a tactical nuclear attack test, including a mid-air explosion. The South Korean military believes these claims are exaggerated, but remains vigilant for further provocations.



[Pkg]

A missile flies obliquely followed by a blazing trail. The missile is seen exploding in midair. North Korea's Korea Central News Agency released photos of a cruise missile launched early Saturday morning. The KCNA reported that two missiles were fired from a downstream area of the Chongchongang River toward the West Sea. It says the two long-range strategic cruise missiles flew for more than two hours in a figure-eight pattern over 1,500 kilometers. The KCNA claimed the missiles were launched to train for a simulated tactical nuclear attack, involving the detonation of nuclear warheads in midair to maximize their force.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (Sept. 3)): The missiles were detonated at a 150 meters set altitude above the target island, perfectly carrying out nuclear strike mission.



However, the South Korean military saw it differently. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea's claim was exaggerated and the launches were not completely successful. The JCS said two missiles were launched consecutively, but one disappeared in midair, disputing the flight time announced by the North.



[Soundbite]

Yang Uk (Asan Institute for Policy Studies): They used the 5 kiloton-grade Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead. If it's attached to a cruise missile, the nuclear arm's limited destructive power can be made more precise.



Experts believe the regime will continue with its provocation to enhance missile accuracy as North Korean cruise missiles are still not equipped with accurate topographical data of a target country or an aircraft-grade GPS coordinate recognition system.



WASTEWATER DISPUTE CONTINUES



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party asserts Japan's Fukushima water release violates the London Convention and plans to notify member nations. In contrast, the People Power Party accuses them of 'diplomatic self-harm' and aims to tackle YouTubers spreading false water-related information.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung who is on a hunger strike held an interview with reporters in a tent. He said that Japan's discharge of radioactive water is a violation of the London Convention, which bans dumping of wastes and other matters into the ocean. The main opposition leader added he plans to send letters to the 88 member nations of the convention.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Japan's discharge of radioactive water is a clear violation of the London Convention that bans dumping of all radioactive wastes into the sea. The Int’l society should take action to block Japan's law violation.



Lee denounced the government for changing the expression for nuclear waste water to treated radioactive waste water. He pointed out that it is unscientific demagogy to urge the people to believe it blindly. The People Power Party said the DP has groundlessly labeled even the IAEA's report as fake. The ruling party also said it would be a diplomatic disgrace if Lee sends letters to other countries based on the groundless claim.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-kuk (Senior spokesperson, PPP): We are indignant at Chair Lee Jae-myung and his party that is disrupting state affairs and attempting to commit a diplomatic disgrace.



The PPP criticized the DP chief for staging an unjustifiable hunger strike with no reason and principle. It also called on the opposition leader to quit the fake hunger strike, noting that he is commuting to and from the strike and having alleged nutritional supplements to stay well. Meanwhile, a legal counsel for the ruling party decided to report a YouTube channel operator to the police for posting a video containing false information about Japan's release of waste water. According to the counsel, the video falsely insisted that the waste water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear plant was the reason for the dead sardines that piled up on shores in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, in February.



SAMSUNG, LG JOIN HANDS



[Anchor Lead]

Samsung and LG, giants in South Korea's home appliance sector, are moving from rivalry to collaboration. They plan to make their products inter-connectable through each other's apps, a move seen as a response to the rising influence of Chinese appliance makers.



[Pkg]

Smartphone apps enable users to control their home appliances remotely. Samsung operates the Smartthings app, while LG has ThinQ. Previously, the apps were connected only with the products produced by their developers, but from now on, LG products will also network with the Samsung app and vice versa. The apps will support major functions, such as remote operation, switch-off and monitoring for nine kinds of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and TVs.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yoon-ho (Samsung Electronics): Better connectivity among home appliances is expected to boost consumer convenience through collaboration with global home appliance makers.



The two rivals have apparently decided to join hands to ward off Chinese home appliance makers, which are catching up fast. Chinese makers are increasingly extending their reach in the low-cost European and African markets. Corporations like Xiaomi have built strong electronics ecosystems using smart technology. Their products are popular even in Korea. Watchers say Samsung and LG need to bolster the domestic home appliance ecosystem to differentiate their products from the Chinese. But they would have to use different strategies. Samsung hopes to expand its sales of home appliances by capitalizing on its dominance in smartphones. LG, which has withdrawn from the smartphone market, believes even Samsung smartphone users will be able to use its home appliances with ease.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-min (LG Electronics): Smart technologies, which play an important part in energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, should be classified into premium and low-cost ones.



Facing formidable rivals from China, Samsung and LG plan to interconnect their apps within this year.



ANOTHER TEACHER FOUND DEAD



[Anchor Lead]

Amid a series of teachers' tragic deaths, a high school teacher in his 60s was found dead in Bundang, Gyeonggi-do Province. Set to retire next year, he had recently faced intense pressure after a student's parent reported him to the police.



[Pkg]

A hiking trail located in Bundang-gu District in the city of Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday the body of a sixty-something man was discovered here. He was a teacher surnamed Kim at a high school in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. The police searched for him when his wife reported him missing a day after he had left the house. Officers found him dead on a hiking trail. The dead teacher's family claims that the man with decades-long teaching career recently had a hard time at school. A student had gotten hurt while the teacher was away momentarily during class. The student's parents reported him to the police to blame him for the incident.



[Soundbite]

(Family of the dead teacher (VOICE MODIFIED)): A student at the platform was accidentally hit by a soccer ball and her eyes were hurt.



A suicide note was discovered at the site, but whether it contained any reference to the incident wasn't disclosed.



[Soundbite]

(Family of the dead teacher (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was proud of his career and was set to retire next year. The incident troubled him a lot, leaving him depressed for the past two months.



The police haven't found any signs of foul play at the site, so they are questioning his family to find out what exactly happened prior to his suicide. With Mr. Kim's death, three teachers in total died in the past four days. An elementary school teacher in Yangcheon-gu District in Seoul was found dead on August 31st and a teacher in Gunsan committed suicide the following day.



RETIRED SOLDIERS STRUGGLE



[Anchor Lead]

Service members have a rank-based retirement age, leading many to retire during their prime working years. Given their distance from civilian life, they often struggle to find new employment. There's a growing call for a more effective re-employment support system.



[Pkg]

Son Hyun-seung is a retired naval lieutenant commander. He retired two years ago at age 45, as he was about to reach his rank retirement age. It took a year for him to find a new job.



[Soundbite]

Son Hyun-seung (Retired soldier): The military operates around the clock. So it's hard for soldiers to prepare for new civilian jobs while performing their duties.



Annually, over 7,000 career soldiers have to choose to retire due to the retirement age limit for their ranks. Retired soldiers are too old to work as entry-level employees. To find jobs as experienced staffers, it is hard for them to meet the necessary qualifications required by companies.



[Soundbite]

Park Yong-ha (Counselor for Retired soldiers): Combat forces account for the largest portion of troops. But they barely develop skills that are required by civilian employers.



In Korea, just 66 percent of retired soldiers get new jobs or start their own business. This is far lower than the 95 percent in the U.S. and 94 percent in the U.K. For retiring soldiers, the defense and veterans affairs' ministries operate vocational training programs. But in many cases, they fall short of the criteria set by employers. It is because the programs mainly offer tips on filling in applications or holding job interviews.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-chan (Employer of Retired soldiers): As they spent a long time in the military, we focus on helping them smoothly transition to society in the early stage of training.



The low re-employment rate among retired soldiers is a reason behind dropping numbers of people who apply for junior officers. This is why there are calls for devising more effective measures to support retiring soldiers to land new jobs by providing specialized vocational training and greater job opportunities.



COOKING FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED



[Anchor Lead]

For those with visual impairments, cooking can be quite a daunting challenge, often leading to a reliance on ready-made meals and potential nutritional imbalances. However, many are now embracing the culinary challenge, capturing attention.



[Pkg]

This cooking class doesn't look any different from any other ordinary cooking class. An instructor teaches the students how to cook without tasting or seeing.



[Soundbite]

It smells uncooked at first, but in time it will start smelling nutty and sweet. That's when it is done.



This cooking class is for people who are completely blind or with limited vision. The students have been learning to cook for three months now. They now know how to use knives without hurting themselves and identify the ingredients using their senses sharper than those of ordinary people.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yun-yeong (Cooking class participant): I was afraid to cook, but now that I've learned how, I want to make seaweed soup for my parent's birthday.



[Soundbite]

Add a tablespoon of soy sauce and a bit of minced garlic...



Visually impaired Hwang Cho-hee reads a cookbook with her fingers to find out how to cook seaweed soup. She is reading a Braille cookbook published for the visually impaired by the Dong-gu District Office in Gwangju. Twenty recipes for soup, side dishes, and pasta are translated into raised dots on paper. Cooking is a daunting task for people with visual impairments. The Braille cookbooks, granting health and independence to the visually impaired, are distributed for free at the lifelong learning center at the Dong-gu District Office in Gwangju.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!