“KIM, PUTIN TO MEET IN RUSSIA” News Today 입력 2023.09.05 (15:05) 수정 2023.09.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

"KIM, PUTIN TO MEET IN RUSSIA"



[Anchor Lead]

U.S. media reported that North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un is set to visit Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. If this comes to fruition, it is seen as the pinnacle of the rapidly strengthening ties between North Korea and Russia.



[Pkg]

The New York Times reports that Kim Jong-un will visit Russia this month to meet with Vladimir Putin. It quoted U.S. government officials as saying that Kim would travel from Pyongyang by train to Vladivostok where he would meet with Putin. They are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to open on September 10, the day after North Korea's national foundation anniversary. Kim and Putin are expected to focus on discussing and advancing arms deals. While Putin seeks North Korean anti-tank missiles and shells for its war on Ukraine, Kim wants Russia to provide advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines. Their planned meeting may focus on these issues. The U.S. is keeping a close eye on whether Kim could expand weapons aid to Moscow in order to support Russia's war on Ukraine and strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. The White House says a Russian delegation proposed arms trade during its visit to North Korea and the leaders of the two countries exchanged letters pledging stronger cooperation.



[Soundbite]

John Kirby (U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



While declining to confirm the report, the White House said it had information that Kim expects arms negotiations to continue through leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia. The U.S. State Department again urged Pyongyang and Moscow to stop their push to clinch an arms deal, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



POSSIBLE N. KOREA-RUSSIA DRILL



[Anchor Lead]

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking to reporters in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday, said that holding a possible joint military drill with North Korea is being discussed, and he added that is because the North is Moscow's neighbor. South Korea's intelligence agency earlier said that Shoigu is believed to have agreed on military cooperation between the two sides and proposed holding a combined drill during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in July.



TEACHERS HOLD MEMORIAL RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

On Monday, over 30,000 educators rallied outside the National Assembly, commemorating an Elementary School teacher who tragically ended her life after receiving parental complaints. They urgently called for revisions to legislation safeguarding teachers' rights, amid nationwide supportive gatherings.



[Pkg]

Dressed in black, teachers take to the streets near the National Assembly. Some 30,000 teachers took part in the rally held Monday, which marked the 49th day since a Seo2 Elementary School teacher took her own life. The rally began with organizers reading a letter written by the deceased's mother. Teachers were unable to hold back their tears.



[Soundbite]

(Letter from the deceased's mother): I will prove that you did your best do live earnestly until the very last moment. I am really sorry that I wasn't able to protect you.



Teachers took the platform and spoke out about cases of infringement on teachers' rights and authority.



[Soundbite]

(Elementary school teacher): The provincial education office dismissed my report, saying that mental stress from parents' continued complaints could not be seen as a violation of teachers' rights.



They repeatedly demanded that the truth behind the elementary school teacher's death be found and a bill on protecting teachers' authority be passed at parliament. Some students and parents also joined the protest to show support for the teachers.



[Soundbite]

(Student at the rally): I think the truth behind the Seo2 teacher's death must be found. I hope that teachers will no longer suffer and this tragedy will not happen again.



Teachers from across the nation participated in the rally by taking a day off, saying that attending the memorial event was more important than the possible disciplinary measure they could face.



[Soundbite]

(Teacher): It's inappropriate to oppress teachers' voices. I support the educators' decision to take a day off to participate. That is what I told my students.



Students at education universities nationwide also held memorial events for the deceased teacher and called for the restoration of teachers' authority. Memorial rallies were also held in other regions around the nation, including Busan and Jeju.



"NO PUNISHMENT FOR TEACHERS"



[Anchor Lead]

The Education Ministry has reversed its stance on disciplining teachers who attended the 'Day of Stopping Public Education' rally. President Yoon Suk Yeol urges officials to prioritize teachers' voices and rights.



[Pkg]

School teachers have gathered for the so-called "day of stopping public education". They denounced the government's plan to discipline them and blasted the education ministry.



[Soundbite]

(High school teacher): They are threatening to fire and punish us. They are trying to silence us.



Earlier, the ministry warned that teachers who take part in collective action and school principals who approve them could be dismissed or even face criminal charges. A presidential official left room for leniency by saying the law could be applied flexibly. At a meeting with his aides, President Yoon did not mention any disciplinary action. Instead he said that teachers' voices should be reflected deeply to establish their rights.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office (Sept. 4)): President ordered normalization of schools and establishment of teachers' rights based on their demands expressed at last weekend's rally.



As the ministry changed its stance on stern punitive actions, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho changed his stance on Monday evening. At a meeting with the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, Lee said no disciplinary action would be taken against teachers who took leaves to attend the rally. He also promised to do his best to protect teachers' rights. The National Assembly's Education Committee is set to discuss the relevant laws on the restoration of teachers' authority with its subcommittee this week before processing it at a plenary session later this month. However, it appears to have differing opinions on some provisions, such as whether to record violations of teachers' rights in students' school records.



SEAFOOD SALES AFTER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

After Japan's Fukushima wastewater release, the government asserts that seafood consumption remains unaffected. While sales, including Chuseok holiday gifts, are increasing, some lingering concerns persist.



[Pkg]

We visited a fish market to find out how sales of seafood have changed since Japan began releasing nuclear wastewater into the ocean. Quite a few vendors said they have more customers these days than in previous years. They say it was rather unexpected.



[Soundbite]

Kim Keum-sun (Vendor): It's quite surprising that my business is doing so well.



[Soundbite]

Kim Keum-sun (Vendor): (Customers say they are anxious about the wastewater?) I don't think it had any significant influence on my customers.



On the two Saturdays since the first day of the wastewater release, the number of customers at the Noryangjin Fish Market rose about 11 percent on-year. Sales of seafood at one of the supermarket chains rose 30% between August 24th and 30th and 12% between August 31st and September 3rd month-on-month.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yun-ok (Hongseong-gun resident): I think it's okay to eat seafood for now. That's my mindset.



The sales trend at seafood restaurants compiled by the government is also at similar levels.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-hoon (Vice minister of Oceans and Fisheries): Sales at one thousand restaurants decreased by 3.8% between Aug. 24 and 27, but they rose 13.2% at 30 raw fish restaurants.



This means sales of fishery products at fish markets and large supermarkets have not changed since the wastewater release. However, fishermen and local vendors perceive the situation differently. They say prices of seasonal fisheries such as abalones, croakers and gizzard shads have plummeted from the previous years.



[Soundbite]

(Vendor at Mokpo Cheongho market): Prices of abalones are down about 20,000 won. Prices of brown croakers have also plunged because nobody wants to buy them.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-sam (Nat’l Federation of Fishermen's Associations): The government's announcements are dumbfounding and unrealistic.



The government says it's too early to conclude that seafood consumption has increased since the wastewater release, and more time is needed to accurately gauge the situation.



YOON REJECTS ANTI-STATE ACTS



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a stern response to anti-state acts that threaten to destroy free democracy, regardless of political ideology. The remark came during a meeting with his top aides on Monday in what is seen as reacting to independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang's recent attendance at an event in Japan organized by a pro-North Korea group. The ruling People Power Party also slammed Youn, saying she does not even qualify as a South Korean citizen, and filed a complaint with the parliament ethics committee.



CURRENCY EXCHANGE ROBBERIES



[Anchor Lead]

Recent incidents highlight a surge in theft during currency exchanges. Individuals are warned to be especially cautious with private exchange services and illegal personal transactions. Some criminals, exploiting the time difference in transactions, have even pre-booked flights for immediate escapes after the act.



[Pkg]

A man in his 40s, holding a large bag, anxiously looks back and quickly walks away. In the bag is cash worth ten million won. This man called out a woman in her 30s he had met through a messenger app, promising to exchange Chinese yuan into Korean won. Exchanging foreign currencies between individuals is illegal. But lured by lower exchange fees, the woman eventually fell into the man's trap. The man first handed over a bag containing ten million won to the woman. After checking the cash, the woman transferred the corresponding amount in yuan to his bank account. As soon as he confirmed the transfer, the man pushed her away and snatched the money bag. He then ran away through an alley in a residential area. Police caught the man, a Chinese national surnamed Hwang. But the bag was already empty.



[Soundbite]

(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Police were there for a while. Many people gathered when police arrived.



Five days earlier, a similar incident occurred in Guro-gu District, Seoul. A Chinese man in his 30s called out a currency exchange merchant and ran away with a bag of money after pretending to check the amount. At the time, 125 million won was contained in the bag. The man was captured in four hours, but just 60 million won was left.



[Soundbite]

(Suspect (Sept. 3)): (Where did you spend the KRW 60 mn?) ...



On August 30 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province, two foreigners broke into a currency exchange store with BB guns. They then fled and moved to an airport. One of them managed to leave Korea in four hours. The other was caught.



[Soundbite]

(Currency Exchange Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I am anxious. No one knows when they would break in.



In the past week, police have received three reports of currency exchange robberies.



SEOUL TO LAUNCH 'RIVER BUS'



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul City is set to launch a commuter river bus service operating on the Hangang River as early as next year, and signed a related deal with a local firm on Monday. Under the agreement, a 30-minute one-way route will be created from the Ara-Han River Lock Gate dock in Gangseo-gu district in western Seoul to the financial hub of Yeouido. Other routes connecting major business areas such as Mapo, Jamwon and Jamsil will also be created.



DISPUTED ARTWORK REMOVAL



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has removed artworks at a memorial at the Namsan Mountain for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, following the sexual assault conviction of contributing artist Lim Ok-sang. Some groups oppose, noting the work is a collective effort.



[Pkg]

A memorial site installed on Namsan Mountain to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery. A fork crane tries to enter the site early morning, which is met by resistance from women's groups officials including the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan. Seoul City seeks to take down two artworks erected here and civic group members are blocking it. Artist Lim Ok-sang took part in the production of the two works titled "Eye of the Land" and "Navel of the World". Last month, Lim was convicted of sexual assault. Following the verdict, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said that it will remove six of Lim's works on display at municipal facilities. However civic groups including the Korean Council insist the artworks at the Namsan memorial site were put together through funds raised by 20-thousand people and they do not represent just a single artist.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ha-yeong (Nat'l Solidarity against Sexual Exploitation of Women-Activities): We condemn Seoul City for trying to erase the entire history of Japan's wartime crime under the pretext of a sexual assailant artist.



Seoul City is neither budging, citing public opinion polls that show many people oppose the installation of works by an artist convicted of sex abuse at the very site where wartime sex slavery victims are remembered. In fact, officials resumed demolition work early Tuesday using heavy equipment and the structures were taken down. Meanwhile the Chun Tae-il Foundation, named after a late labor rights activist, also convened a panel meeting to discuss whether to dismantle a statue of the activist sculpted by Lim.



[Soundbite]

Park Seung-ryeol (Head of panel reviewing Chun Tae-il statue): We will consider citizen efforts that went into making the statue as well as the pain of the victims.



The panel said it will aim to reach a decision at the earliest date.

“KIM, PUTIN TO MEET IN RUSSIA”

입력 2023-09-05 15:05:11 수정 2023-09-05 16:45:03 News Today

"KIM, PUTIN TO MEET IN RUSSIA"



[Anchor Lead]

U.S. media reported that North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un is set to visit Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. If this comes to fruition, it is seen as the pinnacle of the rapidly strengthening ties between North Korea and Russia.



[Pkg]

The New York Times reports that Kim Jong-un will visit Russia this month to meet with Vladimir Putin. It quoted U.S. government officials as saying that Kim would travel from Pyongyang by train to Vladivostok where he would meet with Putin. They are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to open on September 10, the day after North Korea's national foundation anniversary. Kim and Putin are expected to focus on discussing and advancing arms deals. While Putin seeks North Korean anti-tank missiles and shells for its war on Ukraine, Kim wants Russia to provide advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines. Their planned meeting may focus on these issues. The U.S. is keeping a close eye on whether Kim could expand weapons aid to Moscow in order to support Russia's war on Ukraine and strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. The White House says a Russian delegation proposed arms trade during its visit to North Korea and the leaders of the two countries exchanged letters pledging stronger cooperation.



[Soundbite]

John Kirby (U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



While declining to confirm the report, the White House said it had information that Kim expects arms negotiations to continue through leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia. The U.S. State Department again urged Pyongyang and Moscow to stop their push to clinch an arms deal, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



POSSIBLE N. KOREA-RUSSIA DRILL



[Anchor Lead]

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking to reporters in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday, said that holding a possible joint military drill with North Korea is being discussed, and he added that is because the North is Moscow's neighbor. South Korea's intelligence agency earlier said that Shoigu is believed to have agreed on military cooperation between the two sides and proposed holding a combined drill during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in July.



TEACHERS HOLD MEMORIAL RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

On Monday, over 30,000 educators rallied outside the National Assembly, commemorating an Elementary School teacher who tragically ended her life after receiving parental complaints. They urgently called for revisions to legislation safeguarding teachers' rights, amid nationwide supportive gatherings.



[Pkg]

Dressed in black, teachers take to the streets near the National Assembly. Some 30,000 teachers took part in the rally held Monday, which marked the 49th day since a Seo2 Elementary School teacher took her own life. The rally began with organizers reading a letter written by the deceased's mother. Teachers were unable to hold back their tears.



[Soundbite]

(Letter from the deceased's mother): I will prove that you did your best do live earnestly until the very last moment. I am really sorry that I wasn't able to protect you.



Teachers took the platform and spoke out about cases of infringement on teachers' rights and authority.



[Soundbite]

(Elementary school teacher): The provincial education office dismissed my report, saying that mental stress from parents' continued complaints could not be seen as a violation of teachers' rights.



They repeatedly demanded that the truth behind the elementary school teacher's death be found and a bill on protecting teachers' authority be passed at parliament. Some students and parents also joined the protest to show support for the teachers.



[Soundbite]

(Student at the rally): I think the truth behind the Seo2 teacher's death must be found. I hope that teachers will no longer suffer and this tragedy will not happen again.



Teachers from across the nation participated in the rally by taking a day off, saying that attending the memorial event was more important than the possible disciplinary measure they could face.



[Soundbite]

(Teacher): It's inappropriate to oppress teachers' voices. I support the educators' decision to take a day off to participate. That is what I told my students.



Students at education universities nationwide also held memorial events for the deceased teacher and called for the restoration of teachers' authority. Memorial rallies were also held in other regions around the nation, including Busan and Jeju.



"NO PUNISHMENT FOR TEACHERS"



[Anchor Lead]

The Education Ministry has reversed its stance on disciplining teachers who attended the 'Day of Stopping Public Education' rally. President Yoon Suk Yeol urges officials to prioritize teachers' voices and rights.



[Pkg]

School teachers have gathered for the so-called "day of stopping public education". They denounced the government's plan to discipline them and blasted the education ministry.



[Soundbite]

(High school teacher): They are threatening to fire and punish us. They are trying to silence us.



Earlier, the ministry warned that teachers who take part in collective action and school principals who approve them could be dismissed or even face criminal charges. A presidential official left room for leniency by saying the law could be applied flexibly. At a meeting with his aides, President Yoon did not mention any disciplinary action. Instead he said that teachers' voices should be reflected deeply to establish their rights.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office (Sept. 4)): President ordered normalization of schools and establishment of teachers' rights based on their demands expressed at last weekend's rally.



As the ministry changed its stance on stern punitive actions, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho changed his stance on Monday evening. At a meeting with the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, Lee said no disciplinary action would be taken against teachers who took leaves to attend the rally. He also promised to do his best to protect teachers' rights. The National Assembly's Education Committee is set to discuss the relevant laws on the restoration of teachers' authority with its subcommittee this week before processing it at a plenary session later this month. However, it appears to have differing opinions on some provisions, such as whether to record violations of teachers' rights in students' school records.



SEAFOOD SALES AFTER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

After Japan's Fukushima wastewater release, the government asserts that seafood consumption remains unaffected. While sales, including Chuseok holiday gifts, are increasing, some lingering concerns persist.



[Pkg]

We visited a fish market to find out how sales of seafood have changed since Japan began releasing nuclear wastewater into the ocean. Quite a few vendors said they have more customers these days than in previous years. They say it was rather unexpected.



[Soundbite]

Kim Keum-sun (Vendor): It's quite surprising that my business is doing so well.



[Soundbite]

Kim Keum-sun (Vendor): (Customers say they are anxious about the wastewater?) I don't think it had any significant influence on my customers.



On the two Saturdays since the first day of the wastewater release, the number of customers at the Noryangjin Fish Market rose about 11 percent on-year. Sales of seafood at one of the supermarket chains rose 30% between August 24th and 30th and 12% between August 31st and September 3rd month-on-month.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yun-ok (Hongseong-gun resident): I think it's okay to eat seafood for now. That's my mindset.



The sales trend at seafood restaurants compiled by the government is also at similar levels.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-hoon (Vice minister of Oceans and Fisheries): Sales at one thousand restaurants decreased by 3.8% between Aug. 24 and 27, but they rose 13.2% at 30 raw fish restaurants.



This means sales of fishery products at fish markets and large supermarkets have not changed since the wastewater release. However, fishermen and local vendors perceive the situation differently. They say prices of seasonal fisheries such as abalones, croakers and gizzard shads have plummeted from the previous years.



[Soundbite]

(Vendor at Mokpo Cheongho market): Prices of abalones are down about 20,000 won. Prices of brown croakers have also plunged because nobody wants to buy them.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-sam (Nat’l Federation of Fishermen's Associations): The government's announcements are dumbfounding and unrealistic.



The government says it's too early to conclude that seafood consumption has increased since the wastewater release, and more time is needed to accurately gauge the situation.



YOON REJECTS ANTI-STATE ACTS



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a stern response to anti-state acts that threaten to destroy free democracy, regardless of political ideology. The remark came during a meeting with his top aides on Monday in what is seen as reacting to independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang's recent attendance at an event in Japan organized by a pro-North Korea group. The ruling People Power Party also slammed Youn, saying she does not even qualify as a South Korean citizen, and filed a complaint with the parliament ethics committee.



CURRENCY EXCHANGE ROBBERIES



[Anchor Lead]

Recent incidents highlight a surge in theft during currency exchanges. Individuals are warned to be especially cautious with private exchange services and illegal personal transactions. Some criminals, exploiting the time difference in transactions, have even pre-booked flights for immediate escapes after the act.



[Pkg]

A man in his 40s, holding a large bag, anxiously looks back and quickly walks away. In the bag is cash worth ten million won. This man called out a woman in her 30s he had met through a messenger app, promising to exchange Chinese yuan into Korean won. Exchanging foreign currencies between individuals is illegal. But lured by lower exchange fees, the woman eventually fell into the man's trap. The man first handed over a bag containing ten million won to the woman. After checking the cash, the woman transferred the corresponding amount in yuan to his bank account. As soon as he confirmed the transfer, the man pushed her away and snatched the money bag. He then ran away through an alley in a residential area. Police caught the man, a Chinese national surnamed Hwang. But the bag was already empty.



[Soundbite]

(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Police were there for a while. Many people gathered when police arrived.



Five days earlier, a similar incident occurred in Guro-gu District, Seoul. A Chinese man in his 30s called out a currency exchange merchant and ran away with a bag of money after pretending to check the amount. At the time, 125 million won was contained in the bag. The man was captured in four hours, but just 60 million won was left.



[Soundbite]

(Suspect (Sept. 3)): (Where did you spend the KRW 60 mn?) ...



On August 30 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do Province, two foreigners broke into a currency exchange store with BB guns. They then fled and moved to an airport. One of them managed to leave Korea in four hours. The other was caught.



[Soundbite]

(Currency Exchange Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I am anxious. No one knows when they would break in.



In the past week, police have received three reports of currency exchange robberies.



SEOUL TO LAUNCH 'RIVER BUS'



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul City is set to launch a commuter river bus service operating on the Hangang River as early as next year, and signed a related deal with a local firm on Monday. Under the agreement, a 30-minute one-way route will be created from the Ara-Han River Lock Gate dock in Gangseo-gu district in western Seoul to the financial hub of Yeouido. Other routes connecting major business areas such as Mapo, Jamwon and Jamsil will also be created.



DISPUTED ARTWORK REMOVAL



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has removed artworks at a memorial at the Namsan Mountain for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, following the sexual assault conviction of contributing artist Lim Ok-sang. Some groups oppose, noting the work is a collective effort.



[Pkg]

A memorial site installed on Namsan Mountain to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery. A fork crane tries to enter the site early morning, which is met by resistance from women's groups officials including the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan. Seoul City seeks to take down two artworks erected here and civic group members are blocking it. Artist Lim Ok-sang took part in the production of the two works titled "Eye of the Land" and "Navel of the World". Last month, Lim was convicted of sexual assault. Following the verdict, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said that it will remove six of Lim's works on display at municipal facilities. However civic groups including the Korean Council insist the artworks at the Namsan memorial site were put together through funds raised by 20-thousand people and they do not represent just a single artist.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ha-yeong (Nat'l Solidarity against Sexual Exploitation of Women-Activities): We condemn Seoul City for trying to erase the entire history of Japan's wartime crime under the pretext of a sexual assailant artist.



Seoul City is neither budging, citing public opinion polls that show many people oppose the installation of works by an artist convicted of sex abuse at the very site where wartime sex slavery victims are remembered. In fact, officials resumed demolition work early Tuesday using heavy equipment and the structures were taken down. Meanwhile the Chun Tae-il Foundation, named after a late labor rights activist, also convened a panel meeting to discuss whether to dismantle a statue of the activist sculpted by Lim.



[Soundbite]

Park Seung-ryeol (Head of panel reviewing Chun Tae-il statue): We will consider citizen efforts that went into making the statue as well as the pain of the victims.



The panel said it will aim to reach a decision at the earliest date.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!