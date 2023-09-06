“N. KOREA TO PAY PRICE” News Today 입력 2023.09.06 (14:59) 수정 2023.09.06 (16:45)

"N. KOREA TO PAY PRICE"



[Anchor Lead]

The White House warns North Korea of consequences if it supplies weapons to Russia for the Ukraine conflict. The U.S. has already sanctioned channels facilitating these transfers. Meanwhile, Putin is set to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on the 12th.



[Pkg]

The White House has warned that North Korea will pay a price if it supplies arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said discussions are “actively advancing” between North Korea and Russia and that this is not going to reflect well on the North.



[Soundbite]

Jake Sullivan (U.S. Nat’l Security Adviser)



The U.S. said that already in mid-August it imposed sanctions targeting channels and suppliers of weapons headed from the North to Russia. Noting a possible meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, Sullivan said Kim has the ultimate say on a weapons deal and urged the regime to keep the public promise it made that it won't supply arms to Moscow. The U.S. state and defense departments also condemned talks on military support taking place between the two sides, saying they will only prolong the Ukraine conflict.



[Soundbite]

Patrick Ryder (Pentagon Press Secretary)



Meanwhile, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin will attend the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled in Vladivostok on September 12. But it stopped short of verifying whether a summit with North Korea will take place.



[Soundbite]

Dmitry Peskov (Kremlin spokesperson): (Can you confirm whether preparations are underway for a summit with N. Korea?) No, we can't. There is nothing to say on this subject.



The White House added the scale and amount of North Korea's arms provision to Russia are yet unclear.



CAMERAS IN OPERATING ROOMS



[Anchor Lead]

From September 25th, a new medical law will require CCTV cameras in operating rooms. Amid concerns about the law's ambiguity, medical associations claim it infringes on personal rights and have filed a constitutional petition.



[Pkg]

Kwon Dae-hee passed away seven years ago from excessive bleeding while undergoing facial contouring surgery. Footage from a security camera installed in the OR at the time revealed what happened during the operation. The bill on the Medical Service Act's revision was passed by the National Assembly two years ago. It will take effect on Sept. 25 after a grace period. The new law requires surgeries performed under general anesthesia to be videotaped if requested by patients or their guardians. However, there are concerns that the revised law may only cause confusion because some of its provisions are ambiguous. The key point is the reason to refuse to be videotaped. The law allows doctors to refuse videotaping when performing emergency surgeries, when there is a threat to life, or when training resident doctors. Hospitals may interpret the provisions in their own ways to prevent videotaping. The fine for refusing to film surgeries is no more than 5 million won. What further undermines the efficacy of this law is that viewing recorded videos is only permitted when all of the medical staff in the video give their consent.



[Soundbite]

Lee Na-keum (Medical Justice Practice Solidarity (Mother of late Kwon)): Patients should be permitted to watch recorded videos if they want. The 30-day period of storing videos is too short.



The Korean Medical Association has filed a constitutional complaint. It says the law on mandatory CCTVs in operating rooms violates medical workers' basic rights. It also claims that the requirement of filming surgeries may encourage defensive medicine and result in avoidance of surgeries, which will in turn accelerate the collapse of essential health care.



[Soundbite]

Lee Pil-soo (President, Korean Medical Association): Medical workers will shun proactive treatment, while patients will lose opportunities to recover or be saved through the best treatment possible.



To quell the controversy, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has promised to devise more detailed guidelines on OR videotaping soon.



DRUGS SELF-PRESCRIBED



[Anchor Lead]

A year after the government's declaration on 'war on drugs', narcotics crimes are escalating. It was found that nearly 8,000 doctors annually self-prescribe narcotics, with some taking over 400 pills daily.



[Pkg]

This medicine labeled 'narcotics' is oxycodone, a strong opioid painkiller. This narcotic analgesic is prescribed in limited amounts to cancer patients or those in extreme pain and cannot be obtained in ordinary pharmacies.



[Soundbite]

(Pharmacist): You may grow dependent on it. Its side effect is breathing difficulty, which could lead to death.



But there is an individual who was prescribed 160,000 tablets of this drug last year alone. That meant the person had to take more than 400 pills a day. This person was a doctor who worked at a local convalescent hospital. Using his prescription right, he prescribed himself large amounts of narcotics. He had left the hospital four months ago. The hospital says the doctor prescribed more drugs than required even when he was being watched by the Food and Drug Administration due to drug abuse concerns.



[Soundbite]

(Convalescent hospital employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): If he prescribes drugs for 2 weeks, he should take them for 2 weeks. But he wrote prescriptions in a week. I reprimanded him a few times.



According to an employee, the doctor also casually prescribed narcotic drugs to his patients.



[Soundbite]

(Convalescent hospital employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): There was a patient who insisted on seeing the doctor. I thought the doctor was famous, but it turns out that he had prescribed psychotropic drugs.



He admitted that he needed painkillers to ease the pain of spine surgery and he took all the drugs he prescribed for himself.



[Soundbite]

(Doctor who prescribed himself drugs (VOICE MODIFIED)): The dosage increased because I built up a tolerance against the drugs. My body didn't react to the drugs, which caused the dosage to go up.



He was investigated by the prosecution at the request of the FDA but the prosecution suspended indictment in May. The allegation of drug abuse was recognized, but self-prescription itself is not a violation of the Medical Service Act.



[Soundbite]

Choi Youn-suk (Health and Welfare Committee (PPP)): Treating patients when the doctor was addicted to drugs due to misuse violates their right to receive medical care.



There are around 8,000 doctors who prescribe narcotics to themselves each year, accounting for 6% of all working doctors.



STERILIZER CAUSES LUNG CANCER



[Anchor Lead]

Last week marked the 12th anniversary of the humidifier disinfectant tragedy. The government has since recognized an additional 136 individuals as victims and has officially confirmed the link between the disinfectants and lung cancer.



[Pkg]

Cho In-jae was diagnosed with lung cancer seven years ago. A part of her lungs was removed, and she is currently recuperating. A non-smoker and having no serious health issues, Cho had never imagined she would suffer from lung cancer.



[Soundbite]

Cho In-jae (Filed damages claim due to lung cancer): I don't have a family history. I have never smoked, and neither has my husband. I even hiked and did different exercises.



Cho was exposed to humidifier disinfectants at her workplace for three years. She filed a claim for damages because that's the only apparent cause of her disease. But her request was rejected.



[Soundbite]

Cho In-jae (Filed damages claim due to lung cancer): The ruling said the possibility was very low and there was no causal relationship. I received nothing in compensation. I tried to get over it, but it was hard to come to grips with.



Cho's request was turned down because there was no clear causal relationship between the toxicity of the disinfectants and her lung cancer. The environment ministry recently changed its stance and issued the first ruling, albeit in a different case, recognizing the link between toxic disinfectants and lung cancer in a non-smoking man in his 30s who passed away due to the disease. The ruling was affected by the results of multiple studies conducted so far.



[Soundbite]

Lim Sang-jun (Vice Minister of Environment): We cannot further postpone relief for those who have waited for a long time to have the cause of lung cancer recognized. We will first provide relief to victims who receive recognition of the causal relationship from the subcommittee.



The relevant groups welcomed the belated ruling and are demanding that expedited comprehensive remedial procedures be carried out on lung cancer cases rather than deliberating each individual case.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ye-yong (Asian Citizens' Center for Environment and Health): Individual reviews take a while. 5 years in the past. Expedited reviews are needed when there's proof of epidemiological or toxicological mechanisms.



The Ministry vowed to address the first cases involving young non-smoking patients, but refused to conduct expedited reviews by saying lung cancer can also be caused by genetic factors.



JUDGE FINED FOR PROSTITUTION



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summarily indicted an Ulsan District Court judge surnamed Lee for a fine of three million won after he was caught soliciting a prostitute. This judge is accused of paying 150,000 won to a woman in her thirties to have sex at a hotel while he was in Seoul on a business trip last June. Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered a three-month suspension for the judge.



INFLATION REBOUNDS



[Anchor Lead]

Soaring fruit prices at the market recently have taken consumers by surprise. Coupled with rising oil prices, consumer prices rose 3.4% in August, rebounding to the 3% range after 3 months.



[Pkg]

Newly harvested apples go for 10,000 won for three at a traditional market.



[Soundbite]

(Consumer): We used to buy 6-7 apples for this price. Now it's down to 3. I'm worried about Chuseok holiday.



Apple production is down by 20% due to heavy rain and the heatwave, while demand is up ahead of the Chuseok holiday, leading to the price hike. It's a similar story with peaches, which are in season in August.



[Soundbite]

Jo Hyeon-suk (Fruit store owner): Customers complain about the price saying they can't have fruit anymore. This year, peaches are hard to come by.



Fruit prices jumped more than 13% on-year last month, the steepest rise since January last year. The cost of petroleum products, which has been stabilizing, is also a concern. Oil prices fell over 10% from a year ago but the decrease has sharply reduced, negating any major effect on bringing down inflation. Against this backdrop, consumer prices rose 3.4% in August, rebounding to the 3% range after 3 months. It's the first time this year to see inflation accelerate. The government believes prices will stabilize again past October when temporary factors that pull up prices, such as a surge in agricultural prices, no longer exist. This is why the government is focusing on measures, such as discounts on key Chuseok holiday items, as part of its efforts to address inflation. However, global oil prices still remain a variable. This is because major oil producing nations are forecast to extend their production cuts.



[Soundbite]

Park Chang-hyeon (Bank of Korea): Some agencies predict global oil prices to be low, while others forecast as high as 100 dollars. So the future outlook is very uncertain.



The Bank of Korea assessed that global food prices, domestic public utility fees and possible adjustment to the fuel tax rate are raising uncertainty on future inflation.



AI YOUTH CHALLENGE



[Anchor Lead]

In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, nurturing software talent is paramount. Today, we highlight an AI competition for middle and high school students, where the innovative ideas of our future stars shone brightly.



[Pkg]

A doll moves its arms in a water tank, assuming the scenario of a person floundering in water. The abnormal movement is detected and a plastic bottle is ejected. This is an artificial intelligence rescue system enabling the discharge of a life preserver when a person falls into the water while at areas like a valley. It was developed by three high school students.



[Soundbite]

Kim Won-ho (Senior, Buksam High School, Chilgok): The golden time is crucial in rescues. This AI security cameras detect a drowning person and a life preserver is swiftly ejected.



[Soundbite]

In view of nice weather, I recommend a light cardigan and pants.



Here, by taking a picture of an outfit, AI offers verbal tips on an adequate wardrobe in line with the day's weather.



[Soundbite]

Han Chang-hoon (Sophomore, Shindo High School, Busan): We used the AI, TensorFlow, to help the visually impaired better recognize the color, type and patterns of clothing.



These are just some ideas presented at a recent AI competition for middle and high school students hosted by an IT company. Diverse and creative apps, to make people's lives easier or assist the socially vulnerable, were introduced at the event. Some 400 contestants took part nationwide and the final 7 teams won the prize of a chance to be mentored by IT experts for two months.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-chan (POSCO DX): Even for us professionals, combining hardware and software to create something is not easy. But the students did superbly.



The competition provided an invaluable opportunity for students to step closer to their dreams of becoming experts in artificial intelligence.

