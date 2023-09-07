KIM MAN-BAE RELEASED News Today 입력 2023.09.07 (14:58) 수정 2023.09.07 (16:45)

KIM MAN-BAE RELEASED



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst a probe into Kim Man-bae's alleged fabricated interview linking President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Daejang-dong scandal during his time at the prosecution, Kim was released from prison early today. While admitting to a deal with former media union chairman, Shin Hak-lim, he denies any intent to sway the presidential election.



[Pkg]

Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal and the major shareholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, was released today as his custodial period expired. He was jailed for the second time six months ago for concealing the profits gained from the corrupt development project. Kim said he is sorry for causing trouble while denying in general the recent allegation that he had carried out a false interview with Shin Hak-lim, former head of national union for media workers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Man-bae (Major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu): I didn't know our conversation was being recorded. (Didn't you intend to influence the presidential election?) I don't have such capability.



He also denied saying that Yoon Suk Yeol, then-prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, had covered up the probe into Busan Savings Bank's illegal loan to the Daejang-dong development project in 2011.



[Soundbite]

Kim Man-bae (Major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu): I don't think Pres. Yoon, a key prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time, was in such an influential position.



Earlier, before Kim's custodial period expired, the prosecution asked the court to issue another arrest warrant for Kim accused of fraud and violating the Conflict of Interest Prevention Act, claiming that there was concern for destruction of evidence. Most of the warrant review was about the false interview between Kim and former media union head Shin Hak-lim. The prosecution stressed that, unlike other evidence destruction cases, former journalist Kim had destroyed evidence by spreading false information through other reporters. Kim's side countered that the prosecution is attempting a typical ploy of charging him with a separate case. The court decided not to issue another warrant. Although no detailed explanation was provided the court stated that no additional warrant was needed for trying another charge and criticized the prosecution's pretextual arrest. Following Kim's release, the prosecution's investigation now hit a stumbling block. The prosecution's investigation had accelerated earlier when they searched and seized the homes of Shin and Kim. The prosecution protested Kim's release, arguing that serious evidence destruction was carried out in several manners and that it is highly likely that other evidence will be destroyed.



"NO ARMS DEAL WITH N. KOREA"



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol says any attempt at military cooperation with North Korea that damages international peace must halt immediately. Yoon made the remarks at an ASEAN+3 summit held in Indonesia on Wednesday. Targeting Russia, the president said that arms deals with North Korea is illegal while stressing the need to adhere to UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Yoon also stressed that Korea, Japan and China should improve their ties and boost three-way cooperation.



KCC TO ROOT OUT FAKE NEWS



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Communications Commission plans to form a task force against fake news, introducing a 'one-strike-out' system to expel guilty media outlets. However, some groups claim this is an attempt to control the media.



[Pkg]

Defining Newstapa's interview with Kim Man-bae as a breach of state discipline, the newly appointed Korea Communications Commission chair recently highlighted the need to introduce a one-strike-out system targeting media companies found to have released fake news. The state broadcasting watchdog has officially announced the launch of a task force on rooting out fake news.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-kwan (Chair, Korea Communications Commission): When it is believed to be serious fake information, gov‘t agencies can make requests or the KCSC can hold emergency deliberations. If not, the KCC can take direct regulatory measures.



The KCC will integrate the currently separated systems to oversee broadcasting and communications activities. It will also make online portals and social media bear greater responsibility for posting news reports. Saying that online news outlets like Newstapa remain outside of anti-fake news regulations, the agency announced plans to focus on revising and improving related systems. This indicates that the KCC could go so far as to close down media companies in question.



[Soundbite]

Chang Je-won (Broadcasting and Communications Committee (Sept. 4)): It is necessary to review shutting down media outlets that intentionally plan and release fake news.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-kwan (Chair, Korea Communications Commission (Sept. 4)): That is the final stage of the one-strike-out system.



Media companies and civic groups are up in arms about the move. The National Union of Media Workers criticized the KCC, saying that its complete compliance with the top office's order is reminiscent of the forced mergers of media firms by the Chun Doo-hwan administration. A civic group on media reform also denounced it as an unconstitutional move to control the media.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Ji-won (Lawyer): It is an extreme regulation to apply one-strike-out system. It violates the excessive prohibition by the Constitution. It also infringes on the freedom of speech.



Naver demanded Newstapa give explanations about allegations of its false interview with Kim Man-bae. The online portal site is also conducting a legal review.



TAGLESS FARE PAYMENT



[Anchor Lead]

For those who've experienced the long lines at subway gates during rush hours, just to tap your transportation card, here's a game changer: Seoul's subway now boasts a technology where, simply by keeping your mobile phone on, the fare gets automatically deducted as you walk past the terminal, without having to tap the card.



[Pkg]

A man passes through a subway gate without tagging his transportation card. It appears as if he wants to hitch a free ride, but in fact he has paid for the fare. Subway fares are charged automatically using a Bluetooth technology installed at gates. It detects mobile T-money information in passengers' mobile phones. This is the so-called "tagless fare payment system", similar to the highway Hi-pass system.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-kuk (Seoul resident): It's convenient as we don't need to tag the card each time. Sometimes, I had to tag it several times due to an error.



The tagless fare payment system was first introduced at 12 subway stations of the Ui-Sinseol Light Rail Transit in Seoul. Passengers can use the new payment system by installing a mobile T-money app on their smartphones, registering their transportation card, and then turning on their Bluetooth. The system was operated on some buses before, but it's the first time it was commercialized in full gear on the subway. It's expected to help passengers go through ticket gates faster and make subway use more convenient for people with disabilities, the elderly and the vulnerable.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Dae-keun (Seoul Metropolitan Gov't): People with mobility impairments are exposed to accidents because tagging a card required more steps. But the tagless doesn’t require that.



From October, the Seoul Metro will also introduce tagless fare payments on a pilot basis at some other subway stations, including line number 2. Unless there are serious errors in payments, the new system will be expanded to all stations and buses in Seoul from next year.



JOB SEEKERS DEFRAUDED



[Anchor Lead]

Job seekers are being lured by scams promising lucrative home-based part-time roles. By promising hefty profits for simple online purchases, many victims are only catching on after losing substantial amounts.



[Pkg]

A homemaker in her fifties received a text message about a part-time job last month. The message said she could make money just by purchasing goods for others at an online shopping mall. When she buys an item with the points she accumulated by depositing money in the shopping mall's bank account, she would get back the money for the item plus ten to twenty percent profit. At first, she paid for low-cost items such as health supplements or cosmetics and received profit right away.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): Money was deposited into my account right away after filling up a refund form. So I deposited about KRW 5 mn for points.



But soon she had to pay for expensive items like home appliances. When she asked for her principal of five million won back, the shopping mall got her to pay additional 2.6 million won in income tax before disappearing without paying her the principal.



[Soundbite]

(Fraud victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I told them I couldn't do it anymore. They said I have to pay 50% in income tax if I want my money back.



She was likely victimized in a Ponzi scheme in which existing investors are paid with funds from new investors. Purchases were instructed through the highly secure Telegram messenger.



[Soundbite]

Seung Jae-hyun (Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice): This is the typical outcome of a Ponzi scheme. A victim is blinded by low-cost baits and even takes out loans she can't pay back.



Police are investigating the shopping mall operator for fraud and extending their probe to find more victims.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

A Statistics Korea survey shows about 80 percent of foreign residents are satisfied with their life in Korea. In the 2022 survey, 20 percent of respondents answered that they experienced discriminatory treatment at work or stores for the past year. 45 percent cited a language barrier as the largest difficulty they face while living in Korea.

Prosecutors detained and indicted a 28-year-old man on charges of running his car onto a sidewalk and hitting a pedestrian. The man, surnamed Shin, was found to have driven his luxury car under the influence of drugs on August 2. After driving some 100 meters, he crashed into a sidewalk and hit a woman in her 20s. He is accused of running away without helping out the seriously wounded victim.



LH EMPLOYEES IRREGULARITIES



[Anchor Lead]

Employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, already under scrutiny for missing reinforcement issues, have been exposed for receiving bribes related to their official duties and falsely claiming sick leave.



[Pkg]

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation has disclosed the results of its internal audit conducted for nearly three months since April this year. The investigation has found that one of the employees borrowed money from someone related to their job and demanded it again later. Some of the employees used their work-related connections illegitimately and notified of their family events later to receive cash gifts. Four employees submitted false COVID-19 positive test results to take sick leaves. One of them received travel expenses without actually going on a business trip. The audit also found unauthorized departures from work and use of corporate credit cards while on vacation. The LH audit office has detected 14 cases of violations and asked the chiefs of each department to harshly discipline those involved in seven particular cases. A person from LH said many violations have been exposed because the internal audit was carried out intensively.



[Soundbite]

(LH official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The violations are proof of intensified internal control, such as appointing outside figures to head the audit office and applying zero tolerance standards. We'll try harder to step up inspections.



In the past five years, there have been nearly 300 cases of LH executives and employees facing internal disciplinary actions. In 2018, the number of disciplinary actions stood at around 30, but it more than doubled two years ago to surpass 60 and has remained high ever since.



SHELTER FOR STRAY CATS



[Anchor Lead]

With about one million stray cats across the nation, the challenge of coexistence is pressing. In Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, a once-closed school in an island village has transformed into a spotlighted haven for the protection and adoption of these felines.



[Pkg]

A small island village in Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, with some 160 residents. A cat with a leg disability approaches a stranger and turns on the charm. A curious kitten comes up close to explore a camera. This is the nation's first shelter for feral cats to be established in an island village. It's home to abandoned felines.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-seon (Yonghodo resident): I really like this place. There are many cats and they are all adorable.



Some 30 street cats currently live in the shelter. They were either rescued from the nearby Hallyeohaesang National Park or were brought here because of disabilities. The government of Tongyeong City turned a closed school in the island village into a shelter and vet clinic for stray cats. The school was closed 11 years ago due to a decline in the number of students. Around 400 million won from resident-led project funds were invested. Tongyeong City plans to enact a special ordinance to rescue abandoned and abused cats from Hallyeohaesang National Park and provide them with medical care and protection at the shelter. It will also carry out projects to change public perception of feral cats through educational programs, performances and festivals, and encourage the public to adopt them.



[Soundbite]

Chun Young-gee (Tongyeong Mayor): We will develop Tongyeong into an attractive pet-friendly city by connecting the pet industry with island tourism.



There are about one million stray cats in Korea. The cat shelter in the island village in Tongyeong could become a new alternative for coexistence between people and cats.

