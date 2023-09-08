EX-MEDIA UNION CHIEF GRILLED News Today 입력 2023.09.08 (15:02) 수정 2023.09.08 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

EX-MEDIA UNION CHIEF GRILLED



[Anchor Lead]

After 14-hours, former media union chairman Shin Hak-lim, accused of a fake interview with Kim Man-bae, returned home this morning. In response to alleged misleading reports about President Yoon Suk Yeol's ties to the Daejangdong land development scandal, prosecutors have launched a special investigation to unveil the hidden forces involved.



[Pkg]

Former media workers' union chief Shin Hak-lim leaves the prosecutors' office building after a 14-hour questioning.



[Soundbite]

What did you explain to the prosecutors?



Shin is accused of meeting with Kim Man-bae, a major stockholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, and receiving 160 million won in return for conducting a falsified interview unfavorable to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol. The former media workers' union director clearly denied that the Democratic Party had called in any favors from him.



[Soundbite]

Shin Hak-lim (Former chair, Nat'l Union of Media Workers): You are all making up your questions. (We ask you about all possibilities.) Possibilities? There are none.



He claimed that he had given only an audio file when reporters asked about the allegation that he had discussed when to report the interview with online news channel Newstapa three days prior to the presidential election. He also repeated that the 160 million won he had received from Kim Man-bae was for books. The prosecution has defined this case as a major disruption to the nation's election system and formed a special investigation team to look into whether public opinion was manipulated at the time of the presidential election. Roughly ten prosecutors were assigned to the team. The prosecutors came from the anti-corruption department, the criminal department in charge of defamation cases, and the public investigation team overseeing elections. It hasn't been decided how long this team would be in operation. A source inside the Prosecutors' Office said that, given the timing of the news coverage, its sensitive nature and importance, multiple people were probably involved in planning and reporting the interview and the prosecution is determined to find out who's behind it all.



FALSE INTERVIEW SCANDAL



[Anchor Lead]

Tensions rise as the People Power Party accuses the Democratic Party of being behind the controversial alleged fabricated interview with Kim Man-bae. The Democratic Party rebuts, calling it a tactic to mask the administration's shortcomings.



[Pkg]

The ruling People Power Party has labeled the latest allegations of a so-called false interview as an attempt to influence last year's presidential election. Its leader Kim Gi-hyeon said the allegation amounts to a crime of treason against the state punishable by the death penalty.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): It is an attempted coup to usurp sovereign power and destroy democracy, and amounts to treason against the state punishable by death.



The PPP has formed a fact finding team consisting of incumbent lawmakers to look into the scandal. It also filed police complaints against Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the land development scandal, Shin Hak-lim, former head of the National Union of Media Workers as well as six reporters who released Shin's alleged interview. The ruling party accused them of concocting lies to defame President Yoon Suk Yeol. It also held news portals accountable for spreading the false interview and aiding and abetting the act, and demanded they take measures such as expelling the online media outlet Newstapa. The PPP went on to name the main opposition Democratic Party as the mastermind behind the scandal.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): Given various circumstantial and hard evidence, it is a crime planned and systematically executed by experts with the backing of politicians.



The DP flatly dismissed the claim. It said that the mention of the allegations involving President Yoon during a media interview by lawmaker Woo Sang-ho, who was then election campaign chief for DP candidate Lee Jae-myung, was merely reaffirming what was already reported, and had a negligible effect on the election.



[Soundbite]

Woo Sang-ho (Former election campaign chief for Lee (DP, CBS Radio)): Our party had no part in the interview itself. It is only common sense to utilize news materials advantageous to our side in campaigning.



The DP also slammed the PPP for filing complaints against journalists, calling it a "media crackdown" while also criticizing the chief of the Korea Communications Commission for comments about sanctions on fake news.



[Soundbite]

Ko Min-jung (Democratic Party): The duty of KCC chief is to guarantee fairness, independence of broadcasting, not silencing broadcasters and removing critical reporting.



The Democratic Party's special committee on press freedom denounced the ruling bloc's latest offensive as a groundless election-related conspiracy aimed at covering up the current administration's incompetence.



YOON STRESSES UN RESOLUTION



[Anchor Lead]

On his Southeast Asia tour, President Yoon Suk Yeol warned of North Korea-Russia military ties for the second straight day. In a separate discussion with the Chinese Premier, they addressed North Korea issues. The South Korean government believes China, North Korea, and Russia have differing stances on arms trade.



[Pkg]

Speaking at an event with the Russian foreign minister present, President Yoon stressed "responsibility" on North Korea issues. He said all U.N. member-countries must abide by the UNSC resolutions regarding sanctions against the North, especially the permanent member-states.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The UNSC permanent member-states, which adopted the resolution, have an even heavier responsibility.



Yoon's remarks are intended to openly pressure attempts to strike arms deals with Pyongyang on the international arena. The South Korean leader also called for international cooperation by saying Pyongyang's nuclear and missile weapons pose an "existential threat" to all countries attending the meeting.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The int‘l community must stop N. Korea's illegal acts, like virtual asset theft, the financial source for nuclear and missile development, as well as dispatching workers and transshipment.



Yoon had a separate meeting with the top diplomat of China, which is North Korea's largest trade partner and which has security cooperation with Russia. Yoon and Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke for more than 50 minutes. Yoon said when the North Korea issue gets worse, collaboration among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo inevitably becomes stronger. He expressed hope that the North Korea issue will not hamper relations between South Korea and China, and urged Beijing to fulfill its role. Li reportedly provided no detailed response. However, he did reaffirm Beijing's willingness to re-activate trilateral cooperation following the Chinese government's positive response to Korea's offer to hold a summit within this year.



N. KOREA UNVEILS NUKE SUB



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean media says the country has launched a newly built what it called a "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of launching underwater nuclear attacks. The regime's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun quoted leader Kim Jong-un as saying during the launch ceremony held Wednesday that the new sub is a remodeled version of an existing mid-sized Navy submarine with added attack features. He said the formidable asset can deliver preemptive, retaliatory strikes on enemies.



N. KOREA-RUSSIA SUMMIT LIKELY



[Anchor Lead]

Expectations are high for a forthcoming meeting between North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, heightened security has been observed in Vladivostok, the speculated venue for the talks.



[Pkg]

Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok is the most likely venue for the North Korea-Russia summit. Only one bridge connects it to the mainland, but police and military troops have been deployed to conduct safety checks and carry out detection for explosives. A South Korean government official told KBS that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to visit the area between Sept. 10th and 13th when the Eastern Economic Forum takes place there. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the event to speak at the general meeting on Sept. 12. Japanese broadcaster NHK cited a Russian government official as saying that coordination is underway for the North Korea-Russia summit.



[Soundbite]

(NHK News (Sept. 7)): The Russian official said a university on an island in the sea off Vladivostok is being considered as a venue of the summit.



The U.S. media reported earlier that Kim Jong-un would likely travel from Pyongyang to Vladivostok by train. South Korea's intelligence authorities believe Kim could make a surprise move against all expectations. China has drawn a clear line on the suspected arms deal between North Korea and Russia.



[Soundbite]

Mao Ning (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson (Sept. 7)): It is clearly a matter that involves only Russia and North Korea.



Russia's Kremlin remains silent on the possibility of a summit with Pyongyang. However, it said Moscow regards its relations with Pyongyang highly and will develop them regardless of what other countries think. Russia's foreign ministry has blasted Washington's decision to include depleted uranium munitions in the one-billion-dollar additional aid for Ukraine, calling it a criminal and inhumane act. Sources say Beijing is expected to send its deputy prime minister to the Eastern Economic Forum event in Vladivostok.



CLASH OVER 'TRASH' REMARK



[Anchor Lead]

On the 6th, People Power Party's Tae Yong-ho accused the Democratic Party of supporting totalitarian communism, eliciting sharp rebukes, with members labeling him 'trash'. In the aftermath, Representative Tae unexpectedly visited the hunger-striking Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on the 7th, leading to another intense confrontation.



[Pkg]

People Power Party Representative Tae Yong-ho came to pose questions at Wednesday's parliamentary interpellation on government affairs. He said the following as he urged the Democratic Party to recommend a human rights director for North Korea.



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): People can't say anything even as they watch a Democratic Party member's treasonous act. This is blindly obeying Communist totalitarianism.



While protesting his remark, the Democratic Party went so far as calling him 'trash'.



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): (Trash came from North Korea.) Trash? Watch what you say.



This remark soon escalated to action. Representative Tae visited, without advance notice, the site where Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was holding a hunger strike. There he demanded that DP representative Park Young-sun who had called him trash be disciplined. During the process, a loud altercation took place with several DP members.



[Soundbite]

Kim Woni (Democratic Party): The fact that Rep. Tae came here is a disruption and in poor manner. How dare you show up here?



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): The chair should bear the responsibility and expel him and strip him of his assemblyman status. (This is not the place for such talk.)



The PPP is considering submitting a disciplinary action plan for Park Young-sun while Park replied that he would apologize to Tae Yong-ho if he apologizes first for disparaging the entire Democratic Party on his social media.



RISING SEA TEMPERATURE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid global warming and the heat of El Niño, last month's global sea surface temperature set new records. South Korea's waters aren't exempt, facing ongoing damage from rising temperatures.



[Pkg]

A marine farm in the clean waters of the South Sea. However a closer look reveals droves of fish dying and floating on the water surface. The water temperatures topped 26 degrees Celsius. The warm water has killed a large Rockfish population. The fatalities reach 16 million according to reports filed nationwide. Last month, there were fewer days of rainfall and more frequent heatwaves compared to past years. Daylight hours were also about 24 hours longer than the past average, further raising the sea water temperature. Also in past years, two to three typhoons approached the Korean Peninsula, causing a mix in ocean water. But this year, only one typhoon, Khanun, made an impact. Even Khanun brought increased warmth instead of cooling the water.



[Soundbite]

Affected fisherman (Sea farm owner in Geoje): The deaths have occurred from Aug. 10 after Khanun passed. (How many kilos of the fish die each day?) Over a ton per day.



The water temperature on southern coasts remained around 28 degrees up until recent days. A high temperature warning has been in effect for 40 days as of Friday which is the latest ever to remain in place since the warning system was introduced.



[Soundbite]

Han In-seong (Nat'l Institute of Fisheries Science): Sweltering heat of over 30 degrees still continues in some regions, raising water temperature in bay and coastal areas.



Pollack which live in cool to cold water has long disappeared from local waters that are continuously warming. Various efforts are made to battle the phenomenon including the development of new species, but keeping up with the pace of climate change does not appear to be easy.



SECONDARY HIGHWAY ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

As the Chuseok holiday nears, traffic surges, increasing the risk of secondary highway accidents, which have a fatality rate seven times higher than primary ones. Stay with us for vital safety tips to prevent these deadly incidents.



[Pkg]

A vehicle stops in the middle of a highway with its emergency lights on. A truck trailing behind manages to avoid it by changing lanes, but a car following the truck eventually crashes into the stopped car. In a tunnel, a car pulls over to the left side with its trunk open. Three vehicles coming from behind also come to a stop. The drivers get out of their cars to handle the accidents when all of a sudden a 25-ton tank lorry hits them, killing one person and injuring four others. More than 80 people were killed in secondary highway accidents in the past three years. The fatality rate in secondary accidents is 56%, that's seven times higher than in primary accidents. With the number of vehicles soaring on highways ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Korea Expressway Corporation is urging drivers to use road emergency flares to prevent secondary accidents. When using emergency warning triangles, the visibility is just 150 meters, but emergency flares can be detected from 1 to 2 km away. When a car suddenly grinds to a halt in the middle of a road, drivers are advised to exit the road first to stay safe before using emergency flares to notify other drivers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyung-kwon (Korea Expressway Corporation): When there's an accident, drivers should turn on emergency lights and open the trunk. They must clear the road as soon as possible.



The Korea Expressway Corporation is also urging drivers to rest sufficiently at highway rest stops to prevent secondary accidents caused by drowsy driving, which also happen frequently.

EX-MEDIA UNION CHIEF GRILLED

입력 2023-09-08 15:02:06 수정 2023-09-08 16:45:18 News Today

EX-MEDIA UNION CHIEF GRILLED



[Anchor Lead]

After 14-hours, former media union chairman Shin Hak-lim, accused of a fake interview with Kim Man-bae, returned home this morning. In response to alleged misleading reports about President Yoon Suk Yeol's ties to the Daejangdong land development scandal, prosecutors have launched a special investigation to unveil the hidden forces involved.



[Pkg]

Former media workers' union chief Shin Hak-lim leaves the prosecutors' office building after a 14-hour questioning.



[Soundbite]

What did you explain to the prosecutors?



Shin is accused of meeting with Kim Man-bae, a major stockholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, and receiving 160 million won in return for conducting a falsified interview unfavorable to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol. The former media workers' union director clearly denied that the Democratic Party had called in any favors from him.



[Soundbite]

Shin Hak-lim (Former chair, Nat'l Union of Media Workers): You are all making up your questions. (We ask you about all possibilities.) Possibilities? There are none.



He claimed that he had given only an audio file when reporters asked about the allegation that he had discussed when to report the interview with online news channel Newstapa three days prior to the presidential election. He also repeated that the 160 million won he had received from Kim Man-bae was for books. The prosecution has defined this case as a major disruption to the nation's election system and formed a special investigation team to look into whether public opinion was manipulated at the time of the presidential election. Roughly ten prosecutors were assigned to the team. The prosecutors came from the anti-corruption department, the criminal department in charge of defamation cases, and the public investigation team overseeing elections. It hasn't been decided how long this team would be in operation. A source inside the Prosecutors' Office said that, given the timing of the news coverage, its sensitive nature and importance, multiple people were probably involved in planning and reporting the interview and the prosecution is determined to find out who's behind it all.



FALSE INTERVIEW SCANDAL



[Anchor Lead]

Tensions rise as the People Power Party accuses the Democratic Party of being behind the controversial alleged fabricated interview with Kim Man-bae. The Democratic Party rebuts, calling it a tactic to mask the administration's shortcomings.



[Pkg]

The ruling People Power Party has labeled the latest allegations of a so-called false interview as an attempt to influence last year's presidential election. Its leader Kim Gi-hyeon said the allegation amounts to a crime of treason against the state punishable by the death penalty.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): It is an attempted coup to usurp sovereign power and destroy democracy, and amounts to treason against the state punishable by death.



The PPP has formed a fact finding team consisting of incumbent lawmakers to look into the scandal. It also filed police complaints against Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the land development scandal, Shin Hak-lim, former head of the National Union of Media Workers as well as six reporters who released Shin's alleged interview. The ruling party accused them of concocting lies to defame President Yoon Suk Yeol. It also held news portals accountable for spreading the false interview and aiding and abetting the act, and demanded they take measures such as expelling the online media outlet Newstapa. The PPP went on to name the main opposition Democratic Party as the mastermind behind the scandal.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): Given various circumstantial and hard evidence, it is a crime planned and systematically executed by experts with the backing of politicians.



The DP flatly dismissed the claim. It said that the mention of the allegations involving President Yoon during a media interview by lawmaker Woo Sang-ho, who was then election campaign chief for DP candidate Lee Jae-myung, was merely reaffirming what was already reported, and had a negligible effect on the election.



[Soundbite]

Woo Sang-ho (Former election campaign chief for Lee (DP, CBS Radio)): Our party had no part in the interview itself. It is only common sense to utilize news materials advantageous to our side in campaigning.



The DP also slammed the PPP for filing complaints against journalists, calling it a "media crackdown" while also criticizing the chief of the Korea Communications Commission for comments about sanctions on fake news.



[Soundbite]

Ko Min-jung (Democratic Party): The duty of KCC chief is to guarantee fairness, independence of broadcasting, not silencing broadcasters and removing critical reporting.



The Democratic Party's special committee on press freedom denounced the ruling bloc's latest offensive as a groundless election-related conspiracy aimed at covering up the current administration's incompetence.



YOON STRESSES UN RESOLUTION



[Anchor Lead]

On his Southeast Asia tour, President Yoon Suk Yeol warned of North Korea-Russia military ties for the second straight day. In a separate discussion with the Chinese Premier, they addressed North Korea issues. The South Korean government believes China, North Korea, and Russia have differing stances on arms trade.



[Pkg]

Speaking at an event with the Russian foreign minister present, President Yoon stressed "responsibility" on North Korea issues. He said all U.N. member-countries must abide by the UNSC resolutions regarding sanctions against the North, especially the permanent member-states.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The UNSC permanent member-states, which adopted the resolution, have an even heavier responsibility.



Yoon's remarks are intended to openly pressure attempts to strike arms deals with Pyongyang on the international arena. The South Korean leader also called for international cooperation by saying Pyongyang's nuclear and missile weapons pose an "existential threat" to all countries attending the meeting.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The int‘l community must stop N. Korea's illegal acts, like virtual asset theft, the financial source for nuclear and missile development, as well as dispatching workers and transshipment.



Yoon had a separate meeting with the top diplomat of China, which is North Korea's largest trade partner and which has security cooperation with Russia. Yoon and Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke for more than 50 minutes. Yoon said when the North Korea issue gets worse, collaboration among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo inevitably becomes stronger. He expressed hope that the North Korea issue will not hamper relations between South Korea and China, and urged Beijing to fulfill its role. Li reportedly provided no detailed response. However, he did reaffirm Beijing's willingness to re-activate trilateral cooperation following the Chinese government's positive response to Korea's offer to hold a summit within this year.



N. KOREA UNVEILS NUKE SUB



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean media says the country has launched a newly built what it called a "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of launching underwater nuclear attacks. The regime's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun quoted leader Kim Jong-un as saying during the launch ceremony held Wednesday that the new sub is a remodeled version of an existing mid-sized Navy submarine with added attack features. He said the formidable asset can deliver preemptive, retaliatory strikes on enemies.



N. KOREA-RUSSIA SUMMIT LIKELY



[Anchor Lead]

Expectations are high for a forthcoming meeting between North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, heightened security has been observed in Vladivostok, the speculated venue for the talks.



[Pkg]

Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok is the most likely venue for the North Korea-Russia summit. Only one bridge connects it to the mainland, but police and military troops have been deployed to conduct safety checks and carry out detection for explosives. A South Korean government official told KBS that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to visit the area between Sept. 10th and 13th when the Eastern Economic Forum takes place there. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the event to speak at the general meeting on Sept. 12. Japanese broadcaster NHK cited a Russian government official as saying that coordination is underway for the North Korea-Russia summit.



[Soundbite]

(NHK News (Sept. 7)): The Russian official said a university on an island in the sea off Vladivostok is being considered as a venue of the summit.



The U.S. media reported earlier that Kim Jong-un would likely travel from Pyongyang to Vladivostok by train. South Korea's intelligence authorities believe Kim could make a surprise move against all expectations. China has drawn a clear line on the suspected arms deal between North Korea and Russia.



[Soundbite]

Mao Ning (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson (Sept. 7)): It is clearly a matter that involves only Russia and North Korea.



Russia's Kremlin remains silent on the possibility of a summit with Pyongyang. However, it said Moscow regards its relations with Pyongyang highly and will develop them regardless of what other countries think. Russia's foreign ministry has blasted Washington's decision to include depleted uranium munitions in the one-billion-dollar additional aid for Ukraine, calling it a criminal and inhumane act. Sources say Beijing is expected to send its deputy prime minister to the Eastern Economic Forum event in Vladivostok.



CLASH OVER 'TRASH' REMARK



[Anchor Lead]

On the 6th, People Power Party's Tae Yong-ho accused the Democratic Party of supporting totalitarian communism, eliciting sharp rebukes, with members labeling him 'trash'. In the aftermath, Representative Tae unexpectedly visited the hunger-striking Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on the 7th, leading to another intense confrontation.



[Pkg]

People Power Party Representative Tae Yong-ho came to pose questions at Wednesday's parliamentary interpellation on government affairs. He said the following as he urged the Democratic Party to recommend a human rights director for North Korea.



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): People can't say anything even as they watch a Democratic Party member's treasonous act. This is blindly obeying Communist totalitarianism.



While protesting his remark, the Democratic Party went so far as calling him 'trash'.



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): (Trash came from North Korea.) Trash? Watch what you say.



This remark soon escalated to action. Representative Tae visited, without advance notice, the site where Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was holding a hunger strike. There he demanded that DP representative Park Young-sun who had called him trash be disciplined. During the process, a loud altercation took place with several DP members.



[Soundbite]

Kim Woni (Democratic Party): The fact that Rep. Tae came here is a disruption and in poor manner. How dare you show up here?



[Soundbite]

Tae Yong-ho (People Power Party): The chair should bear the responsibility and expel him and strip him of his assemblyman status. (This is not the place for such talk.)



The PPP is considering submitting a disciplinary action plan for Park Young-sun while Park replied that he would apologize to Tae Yong-ho if he apologizes first for disparaging the entire Democratic Party on his social media.



RISING SEA TEMPERATURE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid global warming and the heat of El Niño, last month's global sea surface temperature set new records. South Korea's waters aren't exempt, facing ongoing damage from rising temperatures.



[Pkg]

A marine farm in the clean waters of the South Sea. However a closer look reveals droves of fish dying and floating on the water surface. The water temperatures topped 26 degrees Celsius. The warm water has killed a large Rockfish population. The fatalities reach 16 million according to reports filed nationwide. Last month, there were fewer days of rainfall and more frequent heatwaves compared to past years. Daylight hours were also about 24 hours longer than the past average, further raising the sea water temperature. Also in past years, two to three typhoons approached the Korean Peninsula, causing a mix in ocean water. But this year, only one typhoon, Khanun, made an impact. Even Khanun brought increased warmth instead of cooling the water.



[Soundbite]

Affected fisherman (Sea farm owner in Geoje): The deaths have occurred from Aug. 10 after Khanun passed. (How many kilos of the fish die each day?) Over a ton per day.



The water temperature on southern coasts remained around 28 degrees up until recent days. A high temperature warning has been in effect for 40 days as of Friday which is the latest ever to remain in place since the warning system was introduced.



[Soundbite]

Han In-seong (Nat'l Institute of Fisheries Science): Sweltering heat of over 30 degrees still continues in some regions, raising water temperature in bay and coastal areas.



Pollack which live in cool to cold water has long disappeared from local waters that are continuously warming. Various efforts are made to battle the phenomenon including the development of new species, but keeping up with the pace of climate change does not appear to be easy.



SECONDARY HIGHWAY ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

As the Chuseok holiday nears, traffic surges, increasing the risk of secondary highway accidents, which have a fatality rate seven times higher than primary ones. Stay with us for vital safety tips to prevent these deadly incidents.



[Pkg]

A vehicle stops in the middle of a highway with its emergency lights on. A truck trailing behind manages to avoid it by changing lanes, but a car following the truck eventually crashes into the stopped car. In a tunnel, a car pulls over to the left side with its trunk open. Three vehicles coming from behind also come to a stop. The drivers get out of their cars to handle the accidents when all of a sudden a 25-ton tank lorry hits them, killing one person and injuring four others. More than 80 people were killed in secondary highway accidents in the past three years. The fatality rate in secondary accidents is 56%, that's seven times higher than in primary accidents. With the number of vehicles soaring on highways ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Korea Expressway Corporation is urging drivers to use road emergency flares to prevent secondary accidents. When using emergency warning triangles, the visibility is just 150 meters, but emergency flares can be detected from 1 to 2 km away. When a car suddenly grinds to a halt in the middle of a road, drivers are advised to exit the road first to stay safe before using emergency flares to notify other drivers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyung-kwon (Korea Expressway Corporation): When there's an accident, drivers should turn on emergency lights and open the trunk. They must clear the road as soon as possible.



The Korea Expressway Corporation is also urging drivers to rest sufficiently at highway rest stops to prevent secondary accidents caused by drowsy driving, which also happen frequently.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!