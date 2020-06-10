COVID-19 INFECTIONS SURGE AMONG THE ELDERLY News Today 입력 2020.06.10 (15:16) 수정 2020.06.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are on alert as coronavirus infections of senior citizens 60 and above are on the surge. People in their 20s and 30s took up the majority of positive cases last month but now, the elderly population has taken over the percentage in patient numbers. Even between families, it's important to keep distance if there are aged members or anyone suffering from chronic illnesses in the family.



[Pkg]



Tapgol Park in downtown Seoul. It's usually a bustling gathering spot for senior citizens. But the entrance is closed.



[Soundbite] (PARK MANAGER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "No one's allowed, except those on duty."



The elderly who have nowhere else to go still loiter around the park.



[Soundbite] (PARK VISITOR(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It's inconvenient. I used to play chess there. Now we can't enter."



They say it's particularly suffocating these days.



[Soundbite] JO BYEONG-DOO(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "I take a stroll back and forth. I should head back home around 3 p.m. But it's suffocating to just stay home."



Counseling services for seniors have also changed the mode of operation.



[Soundbite] "Be sure to wear a mask when going outside."



Counselors used to visit them in shanty doss house neighborhoods, but due to the coronavirus, phone counseling has become the norm.



[Soundbite] YOO HEE-AE(SENIOR COUNSELING CENTER, YEONGDEUNGPO-GU DISTRICT, SEOUL) : "Seniors are lonely and they want to socialize. But still, physical contact must be avoided, so we mainly provide phone counseling."



Despite all these cautionary measures, the number of seniors testing COVID-19 positive is sharply increasing. Those 60 and older accounted for a mere 8% of total weekly infections in mid-May. but it spiked to 37% in just 3 weeks, exceeding the percentage of young patients in their 20s and 30s. The fatality rate among seniors - 10% for those in their 70s and 25% for those 80 and older - is much higher than the average 2.3% COVID-19 death rate for all age groups.



[Soundbite] PROF. KIM WOO-JOO(KOREA UNIV. GURO HOSPITAL) : "Crowded environments, where people are clustered in close space within 1-2 meters singing, talking or eating should be avoided. This would be the ideal breeding ground for COVID-19."



Experts say if there is an aged member or a patient suffering from chronic conditions in the family it's important to maintain social distance of 2 meters. Authorities are also urging seniors 65 and older to avoid visiting closed spaces that are poorly ventilated, or have no windows.

