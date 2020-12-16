기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.12.16 (15:12) 수정 2020.12.16 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl called the decision of the Justice Ministry’s disciplinary committee “an illegal and unfair measure based on illicit procedure and groundless accusations to dismiss a tenured prosecutor general.” He stressed that he will correct the error in accordance with the due procedures under the Constitution and the law since the prosecution’s political neutrality and independence as well as the rule of law have been seriously undermined. Before long, Yoon’s attorneys are likely to take legal actions such as petitioning the court to cancel the punishment.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly instructed officials to look over assistance programs in advance as the government may be forced to toughen the disease control measures to the highest level. He also said the priority concern now is securing a sufficient number of hospital beds and asked the officials to pull all their administrative resources together so that a COVID-19 patient does not have to wait for hospital admission for more than a day.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020-12-16 15:12:14
    • 수정2020-12-16 16:45:43
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl called the decision of the Justice Ministry’s disciplinary committee “an illegal and unfair measure based on illicit procedure and groundless accusations to dismiss a tenured prosecutor general.” He stressed that he will correct the error in accordance with the due procedures under the Constitution and the law since the prosecution’s political neutrality and independence as well as the rule of law have been seriously undermined. Before long, Yoon’s attorneys are likely to take legal actions such as petitioning the court to cancel the punishment.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly instructed officials to look over assistance programs in advance as the government may be forced to toughen the disease control measures to the highest level. He also said the priority concern now is securing a sufficient number of hospital beds and asked the officials to pull all their administrative resources together so that a COVID-19 patient does not have to wait for hospital admission for more than a day.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!