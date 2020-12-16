NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.12.16 (15:12) 수정 2020.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl called the decision of the Justice Ministry’s disciplinary committee “an illegal and unfair measure based on illicit procedure and groundless accusations to dismiss a tenured prosecutor general.” He stressed that he will correct the error in accordance with the due procedures under the Constitution and the law since the prosecution’s political neutrality and independence as well as the rule of law have been seriously undermined. Before long, Yoon’s attorneys are likely to take legal actions such as petitioning the court to cancel the punishment.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly instructed officials to look over assistance programs in advance as the government may be forced to toughen the disease control measures to the highest level. He also said the priority concern now is securing a sufficient number of hospital beds and asked the officials to pull all their administrative resources together so that a COVID-19 patient does not have to wait for hospital admission for more than a day.

