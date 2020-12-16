PRIME MINISTER ON COVID-19 SITUATION News Today 입력 2020.12.16 (15:12) 수정 2020.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun reportedly instructed officials to look over assistance programs in advance as the government may be forced to toughen the disease control measures to the highest level. He also said the priority concern now is securing a sufficient number of hospital beds and asked the officials to pull all their administrative resources together so that a COVID-19 patient does not have to wait for hospital admission for more than a day.

