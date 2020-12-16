DISABLED BREAKDANCER TO TAKE PART IN OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2020.12.16 (15:12) 수정 2020.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games. Physical strength and having a sense of rhythm are important traits of breakdancers. Here we introduce a hearing impaired female athlete who is eyeing an Olympic gold.



[Pkg]



On stage, Kim Ye-ri shows off her unique breakdancing moves. Her dance is considered to be smooth and powerful at the same time. Kim won a bronze medal in breakdancing at the 2018 Youth Olympics. She is able to overcome her hearing disabilities and brims with confidence on stage.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-RI(CREW OF ‘GAMBLERZ’ DANCE TEAM) : "I’m not hearing with my own ears but rather, hearing a machine-filtered sound I am affected by this but it’s not a major setback."



Kim made it this far after overcoming numerous obstacles. Those include the prejudice against women breakdancers and doubts on the dancing abilities of hearing-impaired people.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-RI (CREW OF ‘GAMBLERZ’ DANCE TEAM) : "I want to lay the groundwork for dancers to pursue all their dreams without being restrained by what others may think."



She is now focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will face global competition where the winner will be chosen based on a comprehensive review of techniques, creativity and artistry.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-RI(CREW OF ‘GAMBLERZ’ DANCE TEAM) : "In Paris, I want to make sure I win Gold time. I will practice hard to realize that goal."

