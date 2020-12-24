코로나 덮친 2020…핀란드 산타의 성탄 계획은? 뉴스라인 입력 2020.12.24 (00:04) 수정 2020.12.24 (00:12)

해마다 이맘 때면 전 세계적으로 가장 바빠지는 곳이 있습니다.



바로 핀란드의 산타마을, 로바니에미입니다.



눈과 오로라, 그리고 순록으로 유명한 이곳에는 최소 3백 살이 넘었다고 주장하는 산타 할아버지가 살고 있는데요.



올해는 코로나19 때문에 예년과는 조금 다른 계획을 갖게 됐다고 합니다.



성탄절을 앞두고 화상으로 산타를 만났습니다.



북위 66도 33분.



북극선이 통과하는 곳에 위치한 핀란드의 작은 마을 '로바니에미'.



1년 중 무려 200일 동안 오로라를 볼 수 있는 이곳은 세계 유일의 공식 산타클로스 마을입니다.



산타클로스는 원래 4세기 터키 지역의 성인이었던 상투스 니콜라우스에서 유래됐는데요.



세계 곳곳에 산타 마을이 있지만, '로바니에미'만이 정통 산타 마을로 인정받고 있습니다.



[사나 까르까이넨/산타마을 브랜드매니저 : "Because of the town itself lies totally on the Arctic Circle and the Santa's Village has been there for already almost forty years and Santa has been there every day, so I think that is also the reason why it's been registered for the hometown of Santa."]



그러다보니 크리스마스 시즌에는 수 십만, 연간으로는 백만 명이 넘는 관광객들이 산타를 보러 오곤 합니다.



하지만 올해는 상황이 많이 달라졌습니다.



[산타 클로스 : "We don't have so many visitors here anymore, because people are not able to travel so much."]



[엘프 : "all the visitors that come to see Santa, there will be this Plastic glass between us."]



산타 마을도, 산타도 비록 코로나를 피할 수는 없었지만, 한편으로 정말 중요한 것들은 변하지 않았다고 강조하는데요.



[산타 클로스 : "You know Christmas is all about happiness and joy, so you always need to be happy and joyful, I have now received 20 million letters from more than 200 countries, this year more and more children are writing to me because part of them can't visit."]



도착한 편지들에는 산타와 엘프들이 일일이 답장을 써줍니다.



그런데 답장에 꼭 빼놓지 않는 메시지가 있다고 합니다.



[산타 클로스 : "I would give a message of Christmas to everyone, all the children under 100 years, that if you want to have the Spirit of Christmas in your heart, then always remember that give to the others what you would want them to give to you. That would make the world much much more happier place."]



산타 마을에 올 수 없는 사람들을 위해 올해는 특별히 랜선 미팅을 마련했습니다.



핀란드 현지시각으로 23일 저녁 7시, 산타가 전 세계에 선물을 나눠주기 위해 출발하는 모습을 생중계할 예정입니다.



공식사이트에 접속하면 산타와 영상통화도 할 수 있습니다.



[사나 까르까이넨/산타마을 브랜드매니저 : "the importance of Santa has really grown during the pandemic, people are really seeking the authentic values, because all of us are facing quite a lot of worries and Santa is a really global message maker, and I think that's one of the importance of Santa that he is there for you."]



코로나로 많은 것들이 변했지만, 역설적으로 정말 중요한 것은 변하지 않고, 오히려 더 빛을 발하게 됐다는 산타 마을로부터의 메시지.



모두가 동심으로 돌아가는 크리스마스 이브 만큼은 산타의 존재와 함께 '희망'과 '꿈'을 기억해달라는 산타의 당부이기도 합니다.



산타 할아버지는 나이를 묻는 질문에 매번 3백까지 세다 잠 들어서 잘 모르겠다고 했는데요.



그러면서 100세 이하는 모두 '어린이'라고도 말했습니다.



산타 할아버지가 누구에게나 산타 할아버지인 이유를 이제 아시겠죠?

