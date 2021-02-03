BUSINESSES POINT OUT FAIRNESS OF MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.02.03 (15:29) 수정 2021.02.03 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Now as we just reported, it's mostly small business owners that are complaining that strict COVID-19 restrictions are unfair. They say it's hard for their businesses to keep afloat because the social distancing measures do not take into account fairness and ignore the needs of specific sectors. We hear from them directly.



[Pkg]



​This company organizing first-birthday parties for babies had to cancel all weekend reservations because of the extended COVID-19 restrictions. It's been closed for nearly three months now. Although buffet restaurants and weddings of up to 49 people are allowed to operate, first-birthday parties are prohibited due to the gathering ban on five or more people.



[Soundbite] Choi In-hyang(CEO of first-birthday party organizing firm) : "Buffets are allowed to operate even when there are lines of customers. Our space is large enough, as you can see. It's unfair and it hampers our business."



Some places have managed to reopen, but they are struggling to make ends meet because they must close at 9 p.m. These include bars and clubs, which make the majority of their revenue at night.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-kyu(Bar owner) : "Most of our customers visit after 9 p.m. after they had dinner. Our sales have dropped about 85 percent."



Some claim that restricting business hours will actually lead to more crowding and that following virus prevention measures is more important.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-woo(Chief of gym owners association) : "Most of our revenue comes in the evening. But since we must close at 9 p.m., there are twice as many customers before then."



[Soundbite] Lee Yoo-won(Chief of private academies association) : "Everyone wears masks during classes. As long as safety rules are followed properly, there is no need to restrict business hours."



Small business owners are calling for guidelines that are catered to specific business sectors rather than banning business opeartions altogether. They are also demanding adequate compensation in line with the scope of losses.



[Soundbite] "Nobody knows how long this will last. We need measures that guarantee normal business hours along with strict prevention rules so that everyone can be fine."

BUSINESSES POINT OUT FAIRNESS OF MEASURES

입력 2021-02-03 15:29:44 수정 2021-02-03 16:50:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Now as we just reported, it's mostly small business owners that are complaining that strict COVID-19 restrictions are unfair. They say it's hard for their businesses to keep afloat because the social distancing measures do not take into account fairness and ignore the needs of specific sectors. We hear from them directly.



[Pkg]



​This company organizing first-birthday parties for babies had to cancel all weekend reservations because of the extended COVID-19 restrictions. It's been closed for nearly three months now. Although buffet restaurants and weddings of up to 49 people are allowed to operate, first-birthday parties are prohibited due to the gathering ban on five or more people.



[Soundbite] Choi In-hyang(CEO of first-birthday party organizing firm) : "Buffets are allowed to operate even when there are lines of customers. Our space is large enough, as you can see. It's unfair and it hampers our business."



Some places have managed to reopen, but they are struggling to make ends meet because they must close at 9 p.m. These include bars and clubs, which make the majority of their revenue at night.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-kyu(Bar owner) : "Most of our customers visit after 9 p.m. after they had dinner. Our sales have dropped about 85 percent."



Some claim that restricting business hours will actually lead to more crowding and that following virus prevention measures is more important.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-woo(Chief of gym owners association) : "Most of our revenue comes in the evening. But since we must close at 9 p.m., there are twice as many customers before then."



[Soundbite] Lee Yoo-won(Chief of private academies association) : "Everyone wears masks during classes. As long as safety rules are followed properly, there is no need to restrict business hours."



Small business owners are calling for guidelines that are catered to specific business sectors rather than banning business opeartions altogether. They are also demanding adequate compensation in line with the scope of losses.



[Soundbite] "Nobody knows how long this will last. We need measures that guarantee normal business hours along with strict prevention rules so that everyone can be fine."

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS