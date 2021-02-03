DISPUTE OVER N. KOREA POWER PLANT CONTINUES News Today 입력 2021.02.03 (15:29) 수정 2021.02.03 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy over South Korea's alleged plan to build a nuclear reactor in North Korea escalates, after the main opposition party claimed President Moon Jae-in handed a flash drive to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the 2018 inter-Korean summit. The ruling party claims the flash drive didn’t contain anything about a nuclear reactor in North Korea and blasted the People Power Party for sparking an unnecessary dispute. However, the PPP has demanded an investigation into the Moon administration. Here are the details



[Pkg]



Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon lashed out at the People Power Party as he wrapped up his address at the National Assembly. He said he was well aware of what happened during the inter-Korean summit as he was prime minister at the time. Lee claimed that the flash drive given by President Moon Jae-in didn’t contain any information about a nuclear reactor in North Korea. He directly targeted the PPP's interim chief Kim Chong-in, who accused the president of benefiting the enemy.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Leader) : "The opposition has it completely wrong. The PPP should bear heavy responsibility for accusing the president of profiting the enemy."



When demanded by the PPP to disclose the contents of the flash drive, Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Choi Jae-sung refuted by saying that if the main opposition is so confident, it should stake the party’s future on its accusation. He added that he is looking into all options that go beyond legal actions. The opposition party however remains adamant. PPP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young argued that the ruling party is being overly sensitive which rouses more suspicion. His use of the term “suspicion” yesterday was milder than the term“benefiting the enemy" used before. His seems to want to dispel the allegation by investigating the Moon administration.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(PPP Floor Leader) : "People do not believe the opinions of Cheong Wa Dae and the DP. That is why I believe they must allay the suspicion by investigating the administration."



The PPP plans to submit a request for investigation today, but it will likely be rejected by the DP. Some PPP members argued that the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee should disclose the contents of the flash drive, likening the situation to the Northern Limit Line minutes scandal in 2012. However, committee officials from both parties rejected the idea as a political attack.

