NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will hold a meeting of its central pharmaceutical committee and seek expert opinions on the efficacy and safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Following today’s discussions, the ministry will move on to hold a meeting of its final review committee before deciding on whether to approve the vaccine. AstraZeneca asked South Korea to approve its COVD-19 vaccine early last month.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says it is now better for the government to revise and improve social distancing measures with the public, rather than presenting unilateral, top-down restrictions. He added public participation will be determined by the ways social distancing rules are implemented. The prime minister acknowledged some guidelines are deemed unacceptable, noting a recent survey showing that the Korean people are evenly divided over the fairness of social distancing rules.

입력 2021-02-04 15:18:08 수정 2021-02-04 16:46:47

