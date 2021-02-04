MINARI WINS GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATION News Today 입력 2021.02.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



“Minari,” a drama about a family from Korea finding a new life in the United States, has been nominated for best foreign language film at this year’s Golden Globes, often regarded as the precursor to the Academy Awards. Last year’s Golden Globe for best foreign language film went to Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.”



​The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which nominates candidates for the Golden Globe Awards, released a list of nominees for this year's event. Five films were nominated for the best foreign language film category. “Minari” was among them.



“Minari”is an American-made movie produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. It follows the story of a Korean family immigrating and settling in America during the 1980s. It is a semi-autobiographical tale of Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung’s childhood in rural Arkansas. Its cast comprises of Korean-American actor Steven Yeun and Korean actresses Han Ye-ri and Youn Yuh-jung. Most of the dialogue is in Korean. Having premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award to start off its amazing award circuit run. Since then, the film garnered more than 50 awards in the United States alone, prompting the American press to predict its success in several categories at the Academy Awards. However, its co-star Youn Yuh-jung, who was named the best supporting actress at several award ceremonies, was not nominated for a Golden Globe. Categorizing “Minari” as a foreign language film also sparked controversy. Although it is an American-made movie, it is competing in the foreign language film category per Globes' regulations that puts any film with more than 50% of non-English dialogues out of the running for Best Film. The Golden Globes, regarded as the top cinematic awards alongside the Academy Awards, will be held online on February 28th. Last year, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” became the first Korean movie to be named best foreign language film at the Golden Globes.

