NIS “N. KOREA LAUNCHED CYBERATTACKS ON SEOUL”

[Anchor Lead]



In a report to parliament, South Korea’s intel agency said that North Korea attempted cyberattacks against South Korean organizations and companies to steal information on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The North is also known to have strengthened punishment against residents disseminating South Korean cultural contents including a maximum death penalty.



[Pkg]



Around 1.58 million cyberattacks targeting South Korea are carried out on a daily average, according to the National Intelligence Service. The agency said a large number of these attacks are waged by North Korea and they mainly involve email hacking for the purpose of stealing money and technologies. The NIS told parliament the regime is also trying to obtain COVID-19 vaccine and treatment techs.



[Soundbite] Rep. Ha Tae-keung(People Power Party(Assembly Intelligence Committee)) : "The North attempted to obtain source technologies related to COVID-19 vaccine and treatment in some of its cyber attacks."



Representative Ha Tae-keung said Pyongyang hacked into the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer but Seoul's top intel agency did not name a specific company. The reclusive state is also found to be tightening internal control after vowing to stamp out “Non-socialism” elements during its party congress. North Korean residents bringing in or circulating South Korean cultural contents can even face capital punishment. Those caught watching these materials used to be subject to 5 years behind bars, but now that sentence has been raised to a maximum of 15 years. The NIS also reported that Pyongyang recently changed the English title for its leader Kim Jong-un from “Chairman” to “President.” The agency also believes Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong who was demoted in the ruling party congress still wields a considerable level of influence.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Byung-kee(Democratic Party(Assembly Intelligence Committee)) : "Despite Kim Yo-jong’s change in status, it's believed her role and influence remain unchanged."



The North has also sharply reduced the military service period for soldiers in recent days. A move possibly designed to deploy greater manpower to economic activities.

