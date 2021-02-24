CHOO SHIN-SOO TO RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2021.02.24 (15:01) 수정 2021.02.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Former major leaguer and All-Star outfielder Choo Shin-soo is returning home to play in the KBO. He signed a 2.7-billion-won deal to play for a club owned by Shinsegae. Baseball fans are excited at the news of the star’s appearance in Korea's top baseball league.



[Pkg]



The final game of the 2000 World Junior Baseball Championship, now known as the U-18 Baseball World Cup. South paw Choo Shin-soo led the team to victory by allowing no hits for two and two-third innings. He was named MVP of the game and went on to sign a deal with the Seattle Mariners immediately after the match, still wearing the gold medal.



[Soundbite] Choo Shin-soo(MVP, 2000 World Junior Baseball Championship) : "I’m very driven since I’m going to the MLB as a hitter, not a pitcher. I’m sure that I will succeed there."



But he had to work hard in the minor league for four years since then to reach for his dream.



[Soundbite] Choo Shin-soo(2001, in minor league) : "I came here to achieve my ultimate goal and dream of joining the major league."



In the end he played in the major league for 16 years. He became the first Korean hitter to be selected for the All-Star Game and set the record for most home runs and runs batted in for an Asian player. He received proposals from eight MLB teams after his contract with the Texas Rangers ended. But he decided to join Shinsegae's club, which owned rights to Choo following a special draft for overseas-based players. He announced his return on social media, saying he had always hoped to play in Korea one day. Shinsegae, in desperate need of solid hitters, didn’t hide its expectations.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seon-gyu(Pres., Shinsegae baseball club) : "He is an on-base plus slugging hitter. I believe he will be a game changer, who will put the team’s offensive power on the top tier."



Choo is due to arrive in Korea on Thursday. His local debut is likely to be the season opener against the Lotte Giants where he'll face his friend and fellow slugger Lee Dae-ho.

CHOO SHIN-SOO TO RETURN HOME

입력 2021-02-24 15:01:12 수정 2021-02-24 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Former major leaguer and All-Star outfielder Choo Shin-soo is returning home to play in the KBO. He signed a 2.7-billion-won deal to play for a club owned by Shinsegae. Baseball fans are excited at the news of the star’s appearance in Korea's top baseball league.



[Pkg]



The final game of the 2000 World Junior Baseball Championship, now known as the U-18 Baseball World Cup. South paw Choo Shin-soo led the team to victory by allowing no hits for two and two-third innings. He was named MVP of the game and went on to sign a deal with the Seattle Mariners immediately after the match, still wearing the gold medal.



[Soundbite] Choo Shin-soo(MVP, 2000 World Junior Baseball Championship) : "I’m very driven since I’m going to the MLB as a hitter, not a pitcher. I’m sure that I will succeed there."



But he had to work hard in the minor league for four years since then to reach for his dream.



[Soundbite] Choo Shin-soo(2001, in minor league) : "I came here to achieve my ultimate goal and dream of joining the major league."



In the end he played in the major league for 16 years. He became the first Korean hitter to be selected for the All-Star Game and set the record for most home runs and runs batted in for an Asian player. He received proposals from eight MLB teams after his contract with the Texas Rangers ended. But he decided to join Shinsegae's club, which owned rights to Choo following a special draft for overseas-based players. He announced his return on social media, saying he had always hoped to play in Korea one day. Shinsegae, in desperate need of solid hitters, didn’t hide its expectations.



[Soundbite] Ryu Seon-gyu(Pres., Shinsegae baseball club) : "He is an on-base plus slugging hitter. I believe he will be a game changer, who will put the team’s offensive power on the top tier."



Choo is due to arrive in Korea on Thursday. His local debut is likely to be the season opener against the Lotte Giants where he'll face his friend and fellow slugger Lee Dae-ho.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS