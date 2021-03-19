기사 본문 영역

VACCINATIONS CONTINUE
입력 2021.03.19 (15:33)
[Anchor Lead]

Health authorities said Friday that around 660-thousand people in South Korea have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the roll-out kicked off on February 26. Those receiving their second shots will also begin to emerge from this weekend. Officials reiterate that vaccination is a must in order to restore daily life and protect ourselves, family and neighbors from the risk of infection.
[Anchor Lead]

