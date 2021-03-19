기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to determine their stances regarding the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been under controversy in some European nations. Chung asked the KDCA to swiftly convene its expert committee meeting and sufficiently go over recent assessments issued by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency as well as cases of adverse reactions following vaccinations reported in South Korea.
- PM URGES KDCA TO ASSESS VACCINE
입력 2021-03-19 15:33:05
수정2021-03-19 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
