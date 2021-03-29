SEOUL MAYORAL RACE CAMPAIGNS News Today 입력 2021.03.29 (15:24) 수정 2021.03.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Candidates for the post of Seoul mayor stump the city's Gangnam area on Sunday to sway voters. On Monday, they will hold their first televised debate.



[Pkg]



Seoul's Gangnam, where the Democratic Party has little support among voters. Park Young-sun has vowed to abolish regulations limiting the height of reconstructed apartment buildings -- the issue of major concern for Gangnam residents. She also promised to make sure that reconstruction and redevelopment projects are carried out jointly by the public and private sectors.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "If I become Seoul mayor, I will personally take care of each area where redevelopment has been postponed."



She also pledged to build an underground pass for the Gyeongbu Expressway, parks and affordable housing in Seocho-gu District. This appears to be her attempt at trying to ease public concerns over skyrocketing real estate prices. Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party is targeting young voters, his strong supporters. Voters in their 20s and 30s boarded Oh's sound truck to criticize the lack of morality in the ruling party. Oh himself unleashed his criticism of President Moon Jae-in for promoting divisive politics.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(PPP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "Young people are a power to be reckoned with. Those in their 20s and 30s are very smart. I will make sure they are proud of my politics."



The two candidates will square off at their first televised debate on Monday. They will likely discuss the LH land speculation scandal, the Moon administration's real estate policies, and Oh's alleged involvement in his wife's land speculation. They are said to have cut their outdoor campaign schedules on Monday to prepare for the debate. On Monday morning, Park took to the streets of Seongbuk-gu District, while Oh visited the financial district of Yeouido at lunchtime.

SEOUL MAYORAL RACE CAMPAIGNS

입력 2021-03-29 15:24:26 수정 2021-03-29 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Candidates for the post of Seoul mayor stump the city's Gangnam area on Sunday to sway voters. On Monday, they will hold their first televised debate.



[Pkg]



Seoul's Gangnam, where the Democratic Party has little support among voters. Park Young-sun has vowed to abolish regulations limiting the height of reconstructed apartment buildings -- the issue of major concern for Gangnam residents. She also promised to make sure that reconstruction and redevelopment projects are carried out jointly by the public and private sectors.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "If I become Seoul mayor, I will personally take care of each area where redevelopment has been postponed."



She also pledged to build an underground pass for the Gyeongbu Expressway, parks and affordable housing in Seocho-gu District. This appears to be her attempt at trying to ease public concerns over skyrocketing real estate prices. Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party is targeting young voters, his strong supporters. Voters in their 20s and 30s boarded Oh's sound truck to criticize the lack of morality in the ruling party. Oh himself unleashed his criticism of President Moon Jae-in for promoting divisive politics.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(PPP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "Young people are a power to be reckoned with. Those in their 20s and 30s are very smart. I will make sure they are proud of my politics."



The two candidates will square off at their first televised debate on Monday. They will likely discuss the LH land speculation scandal, the Moon administration's real estate policies, and Oh's alleged involvement in his wife's land speculation. They are said to have cut their outdoor campaign schedules on Monday to prepare for the debate. On Monday morning, Park took to the streets of Seongbuk-gu District, while Oh visited the financial district of Yeouido at lunchtime.