GWANGJU BIENNALE KICKS OFF

[Anchor Lead]



The Gwangju Biennale has finally kicked off after two delays. COVID-19 safety rules are in place at the event to prevent infections.



[Pkg]



A unique display made of colorful yarn adorns the center of an exhibition hall. The artist is a descendant of the Sami people, an indigenous group inhabiting Northern Europe. She created this work along with other Sami women to depict the spirit of togetherness. Her work represents the theme of this year's Gwangju Biennale -- "Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning."



[Soundbite] Park Bo-na(Gwangju Biennale coordinator) : "It's for decorating scarves. It was handmade by women and it's called "Rising Together."



The event finally kicked off after two delays due to COVID-19. This year, artists from more than 40 countries are participating in it. The venue is disinfected frequently by robots. The number of spectators is limited to 300 per hour, including reservations and on-site tickets.



[Soundbite] Kim Sun-jung(Gwangju Biennale) : "Visitors who buy tickets right before entering are also allowed in. But the capacity is limited. So we recommend making reservations."



This year, an audio guide service is made available to help minimize personal contact.



[Soundbite] "The arms and legs feature exquisite patterns reminiscent of tree bark or fruit."



Some of the presented works have been unveiled only on social media. The latest Gwangju Biennale is shortened due to the pandemic. It will run through May 9.

