LOCAL GOV'T EFFORTS TO ATTRACT RETIREES

[Anchor Lead]



Communities in border areas are seeing their populations decline rapidly. This is mainly due to military units there being disbanded as part of a defense reform. The local communities are even said to be on the verge of disappearing into history. In order to overcome this population crisis, governments of border cities and counties in Gangwon-do Province are working to attract urban elderly retirees to their regions.



[Pkg]



A greenhouse filled with fresh green leaves of ragwort. Rookie farmers try their hands at picking the vegetable. They are retirees who used to work and live in large cities. Despite the lack of skills, they soon collect a handful of ragwort leaves. They have gotten a hands-on experience of rural life.



[Soundbite] Jeon Seung-joon(Retired Prof.) : "Since I'm now retired, I am willing to move here if I am sure I can adapt to life here."



They currently stay in a retirees' village organized by Yanggu-gun county. The village now houses eight households, totaling 15 people. They can stay in the village for up to three months with a monthly rent of 200,000 won. Instead, they have to move their resident registrations to Yanggu-gun County.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyun-sook(Yanggu rural tours office) : "They have various activities and experiences of rural life, including harvesting produce or making traditional pastes and makgeolli."



A residential complex tailored for retired soldiers is also under construction. Twenty four detached houses with small vegetable gardens will be built in the serene mountain area.

The construction of the complex has not yet been completed, but 18 households have already moved in. There is a public silvertown apartment in Hwacheon-gun County, Ganwon-do Province. With a capacity to house 120 households, it accommodates those aged 65 and above. The apartment operates convenience facilities for the elderly residents such as a cafeteria and a gym.



[Soundbite] Kim Cheon-ki(Resident) : "For elderly people, warm houses and good water supply are enough. We need nothing else."



Border regions in Gangwon-do Province have been witnessing their populations drop by an average of 2,500 annually over the past five years. Local governments are working hard to attract urban retirees and overcome the population crisis.

