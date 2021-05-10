NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.10 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party says his party will take into account all factors before deciding on whether to adopt confirmation hearing reports for three minister nominees in question. With the main opposition People Power Party rejecting the nominees, Yun Ho-jung said the ruling party will carefully listen to public opinions and deliberate the issue at a general meeting of its lawmakers. He added the DP will make a final decision based on results of discussions with the opposition camp at parliamentary committees. Today is the deadline for the adoption of confirmation hearing reports.

The head of of the minor opposition People's Party called on President Moon Jae-in to leave the ruling Democratic Party and revise his policies. Ahn Cheol-soo said that the president should no longer act as the head of a political faction loyal to him during his remaining term. The minor opposition party leader also urged Moon to dismiss hypocritical politicians while acknowledging and correcting failures of his policies. The president now has only one year left in office.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education says that in collaboration with the Seoul city government, it will launch a meal voucher program for students who can't have school meals or other options amid the prolonged pandemic. Under the program, some 560,000 students in Seoul will receive meal vouchers worth 100,000 won and can spend them at convenience stores, when they have to skip lunch, as school meals are not provided on online class days.

