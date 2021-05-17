RIVAL PARTIES CLASH OVER CONFIRMATION HEARINGS News Today 입력 2021.05.17 (15:17) 수정 2021.05.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The rival parties are still at odds over confirmation hearings. The main opposition party wants confirmation hearings for the prosecutor general-designate to be handled alongside the issue of the currently vacant post of the Legislation and Judicial Committee chief. The ruling party says drawing links between the two issues is inappropriate.



Rival parties are still at odds over confirmation hearings. The People Power Party wants confirmation hearings for the prosecutor general nominee to be held concurrently with the discussion of the currently vacant post of the Legislation and Judicial Committee chief. It says only after deciding who will head the judicial committee can the parties proceed with confirmation hearings for the prosecutor general nominee. The party wants to hold confirmation hearings alongside negotiations for getting the position of the judicial committee chief back. It also took issue with political neutrality over the nomination of Kim Oh-soo as prosecutor general and blasted Cheong Wa Dae for drawing unilateral decisions.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(People Power Party) : "Throughout his tenure, President Moon has hired only people who support his political views. He should reshuffle his staff before it's too late."



The ruling bloc made it clear the post of the judicial committee chief is not subject to negotiation. The DP's Han Byung-do rebutted the PPP's claims by saying that the confirmation hearings are being held in line with due procedure and that drawing links between the two issues is inappropriate. The post has been vacant for a month now following Yoon Ho-jung's election as the Democratic Party floor leader. The ruling bloc has nominated Park Kwang-on to head the committee. The Democratic Party is determined to wrap up confirmation hearings for the prosecutor general nominee by May 26, the deadline for adopting a confirmation hearing report. But the rival parties haven't even started discussing the date of hearings.

[Pkg]



