DESIGNATION OF SUBSTITUTE HOLIDAYS

[Anchor Lead]



All of the remaining public holidays this year fall on weekends. The Democratic Party is pushing for a bill to designate more substitute holidays. Once the bill is passed by the parliament this month, more substitute holidays will be designated starting from Independence Day.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party decided to swiftly process a bill on substitute holidays. Substitute holidays are designated when public holidays fall on weekends. Currently this applies only to the Lunar New Year, Chuseok and Children's Day. The ruling bloc believes having more substitute holidays will promote domestic consumption and guarantee the public's right to rest.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(Democratic Party) : "South Korea is a developed nation that has been invited to the G7 Summit for two consecutive years. However, working hours in Korea are the second longest among OECD countries. The legislation on substitute holidays is inevitable."



Once the bill is processed this month, more substitute holidays will be designated starting with National Liberation Day. The new rule will apply to National Foundation Day, Hangeul Day and Christmas, resulting in four more off-days. The National Assembly is to discuss the bill with business and labor circles. The results of a public poll show seven out of ten people in favor of expanding substitute holidays.



[Soundbite] Seo Young-kyo(National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee) : "We will discuss whether it's better to have the public rest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday or Saturday, Sunday and Monday."



It will be decided whether substitute holidays should be limited to national holidays or include other holidays. As the People Power Party is on the same page with the DP, the bill stands a high chance of being passed at the June plenary session.

입력 2021-06-16 15:30:15 수정 2021-06-16 16:46:12

