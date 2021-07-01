KOREAN EXPERT BECOMES PART OF IAEA PANEL News Today 입력 2021.07.01 (15:36) 수정 2021.07.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The International Atomic Energy Agency has set up an expert panel tasked with reviewing Japan's release of radioactive-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Accepting Seoul's request to include a South Korean expert. The IAEA invited Dr. Kim Hong-suk, a specialist in radiation studies, as a panel member.



[Pkg]



The Japanese government's plan to dump treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant has sparked international protest and controversy.



[Soundbite] Koo Yun-cheol(Minister of the Office for Gov't Policy Coordination) : "It was Japan's unilateral decision that lacks sufficient discussions with South Korea and will damage the safety of the marine environment."



The IAEA announced this April a plan to form an international expert panel that will monitor and verify the process for Tokyo's release of the radioactive water.



[Soundbite] Rafael Grossi(IAEA Director General(Apr. 20))



The IAEA recently selected and sent an invitation to a domestic radiation expert. It was Kim Hong-suk from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, who was recommended by the South Korean government. As a specialist in analyzing and evaluating radioactive substances, Kim also serves as South Korea's representative to the UN Scientific Committee on the Effect of Atomic Radiation. In the invitation, the IAEA asked Kim to help monitor and assess whether or not Japan discharges the radioactive water in a transparent and safe manner. Asked about his plans as a panel member, Kim declined to comment, saying the task has not yet officially begun. The IAEA panel is known to include an expert from China, which has also been harshly denouncing Japan's radioactive water release. Although a detailed timetable has not been revealed, the expert panel is expected to hold its first meeting before the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The South Korean government pledged to see the review process through to ensure that the IAEA conducts an objective and substantive review.

