[Anchor Lead]



Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyung-soo lost his post and returned to prison after the Supreme Court confirmed today the original sentence of two-year imprisonment. Kim was indicted for colluding with Kim Dong-won, a power blogger nicknamed Druking, and fabricating comments on online portal sites with the “King Crab“ macro program since late 2016 to help then-Democratic Party presidential candidate Moon Jae-in win the last presidential election.

The Ministry of Justice reported today that former President Park Geun-hye, who had been incarcerated in Seoul Detention Center, was admitted to Seoul Saint Mary’s Hospital to treat her chronic backache and monitor post-surgery progress of her shoulder. The Justice Ministry said the ex-president will focus on the treatment as advised by her doctors and her discharge date has not been decided yet. She had received surgery for a torn rotator cuff in her left shoulder in September 2019 and stayed in the hospital for 78 days.

Bad weather is interfering with the search and rescue effort for mountaineer Kim Hong-bin who went missing while descending from Broad Peak. A Korean Foreign Ministry official said today that no progress has been made in the search mission for Kim since the Pakistani Army’s rescue helicopter could not take off due to bad weather. This official also said that locating the missing mountain climber with the helicopter is most urgent, but the search effort is made more difficult as he is assumed to have gone missing at more than 7,000 meters in altitude.

