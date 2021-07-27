기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

EX-PRESIDENT LEE IN HOSPITAL
입력 2021.07.27 (15:18) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Justice Ministry said Tuesday that former President Lee Myung-bak who is jailed at Anyang Correctional Institution has checked into Seoul National University Hospital for treatment of chronic illness, and that when he will be discharged is not determined. Lee is expected to receive diagnosis, tests and treatment during his stay. The former president checked into the same hospital last December and stayed for some 50 days to treat his hypertension and diabetes. At that time, he was imprisoned at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul after being sentenced to 17 years for bribery.
  • EX-PRESIDENT LEE IN HOSPITAL
    • 입력 2021-07-27 15:18:53
    • 수정2021-07-27 16:48:40
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Justice Ministry said Tuesday that former President Lee Myung-bak who is jailed at Anyang Correctional Institution has checked into Seoul National University Hospital for treatment of chronic illness, and that when he will be discharged is not determined. Lee is expected to receive diagnosis, tests and treatment during his stay. The former president checked into the same hospital last December and stayed for some 50 days to treat his hypertension and diabetes. At that time, he was imprisoned at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul after being sentenced to 17 years for bribery.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!