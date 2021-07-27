EX-PRESIDENT LEE IN HOSPITAL News Today 입력 2021.07.27 (15:18) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Ministry said Tuesday that former President Lee Myung-bak who is jailed at Anyang Correctional Institution has checked into Seoul National University Hospital for treatment of chronic illness, and that when he will be discharged is not determined. Lee is expected to receive diagnosis, tests and treatment during his stay. The former president checked into the same hospital last December and stayed for some 50 days to treat his hypertension and diabetes. At that time, he was imprisoned at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul after being sentenced to 17 years for bribery.

