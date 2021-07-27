기사 본문 영역

HONG ON MEDIA CRITICISM OF THE PLAN
입력 2021.07.27 (15:19) 수정 2021.07.27 (16:49) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a social media post, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki rejected media criticism of the government's latest tax code revision as benefiting large firms, saying it's "neither accurate nor desirable." He said just as Korea drafted countermeasures for the parts, materials and equipment sectors in response to Japan's export restrictions 2 years ago, preemptive measures are necessary to secure industrial competitiveness. Hong said the next 2 to 3 years is the golden time to achieve this. The tax revision plan is expected to benefit more than 200 medium and small companies.
[Anchor Lead]

In a social media post, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki rejected media criticism of the government's latest tax code revision as benefiting large firms, saying it's "neither accurate nor desirable." He said just as Korea drafted countermeasures for the parts, materials and equipment sectors in response to Japan's export restrictions 2 years ago, preemptive measures are necessary to secure industrial competitiveness. Hong said the next 2 to 3 years is the golden time to achieve this. The tax revision plan is expected to benefit more than 200 medium and small companies.
