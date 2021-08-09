기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SLAUGHTERHOUSE WORKERS TO RECEIVE VACCINES
입력 2021.08.09 (15:12) 수정 2021.08.09 (16:52) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will conduct PCR COVID-19 tests on all slaughterhouse workers to ensure the stable supply of livestock products. The headquarters announced the preemptive testing plan in a press release Sunday, adding that slaughterhouse workers are also being given coronavirus vaccines. Of some 23,000 workers at 136 slaughterhouses nationwide, nearly 7,300 are included in priority vaccination groups designated by local governments. Until now, slaughterhouse workers can take PCR tests individually only when showing symptoms suspicious for COVID-19.
  • SLAUGHTERHOUSE WORKERS TO RECEIVE VACCINES
    • 입력 2021-08-09 15:12:18
    • 수정2021-08-09 16:52:12
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will conduct PCR COVID-19 tests on all slaughterhouse workers to ensure the stable supply of livestock products. The headquarters announced the preemptive testing plan in a press release Sunday, adding that slaughterhouse workers are also being given coronavirus vaccines. Of some 23,000 workers at 136 slaughterhouses nationwide, nearly 7,300 are included in priority vaccination groups designated by local governments. Until now, slaughterhouse workers can take PCR tests individually only when showing symptoms suspicious for COVID-19.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!