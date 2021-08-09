SLAUGHTERHOUSE WORKERS TO RECEIVE VACCINES News Today 입력 2021.08.09 (15:12) 수정 2021.08.09 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will conduct PCR COVID-19 tests on all slaughterhouse workers to ensure the stable supply of livestock products. The headquarters announced the preemptive testing plan in a press release Sunday, adding that slaughterhouse workers are also being given coronavirus vaccines. Of some 23,000 workers at 136 slaughterhouses nationwide, nearly 7,300 are included in priority vaccination groups designated by local governments. Until now, slaughterhouse workers can take PCR tests individually only when showing symptoms suspicious for COVID-19.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE WORKERS TO RECEIVE VACCINES

입력 2021-08-09 15:12:18 수정 2021-08-09 16:52:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will conduct PCR COVID-19 tests on all slaughterhouse workers to ensure the stable supply of livestock products. The headquarters announced the preemptive testing plan in a press release Sunday, adding that slaughterhouse workers are also being given coronavirus vaccines. Of some 23,000 workers at 136 slaughterhouses nationwide, nearly 7,300 are included in priority vaccination groups designated by local governments. Until now, slaughterhouse workers can take PCR tests individually only when showing symptoms suspicious for COVID-19.