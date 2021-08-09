기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says it will conduct PCR COVID-19 tests on all slaughterhouse workers to ensure the stable supply of livestock products. The headquarters announced the preemptive testing plan in a press release Sunday, adding that slaughterhouse workers are also being given coronavirus vaccines. Of some 23,000 workers at 136 slaughterhouses nationwide, nearly 7,300 are included in priority vaccination groups designated by local governments. Until now, slaughterhouse workers can take PCR tests individually only when showing symptoms suspicious for COVID-19.
- SLAUGHTERHOUSE WORKERS TO RECEIVE VACCINES
