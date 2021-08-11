CONTROVERSY OVER LEE'S EARLY RELEASE News Today 입력 2021.08.11 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.11 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The early release for the imprisoned Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong has fueled controversy over preferential treatment. Some say employment restrictions barring him from returning immediately to work should also be lifted. But Justice Minister Park Beom-kye has ruled out that possibility for now.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-yong will be released on parole on Friday. But he can’t return to work right away. The relevant law restricts his employment for 5 years from the time his jail term ends. In order to properly oversee corporate management, Lee needs to get permission from the justice minister that will involve deliberations among ministry officials. When granting parole, the justice ministry cited the domestic economic situation and the global environment. This is why many believe that if Lee seeks permission to return to work, it will likely be accepted. The business community also agrees Lee should return to work immediately due to a number of pending issues Samsung Electronics is facing. These include the investment in US semiconductor plants and Samsung Biologics’s consignment production of a COVID-19 vaccine. However Samsung said it has no particular stance regarding the matter of applying for Lee’s employment approval. The company believes it’s too early to discuss the issue as he has yet to be released from prison. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye also said that parole and the restrictions are separate and lifting them has not been considered.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "His parole was granted yesterday and already, you’re asking about employment restrictions? Isn’t it too early? It’s not been considered."



Park appears to be drawing a line as easing the restrictions can further fuel dispute that Lee received preferential treatment. Once released, the Samsung heir will be protected and supervised by his local constabulary. If he moves residence or travels within or outside the country for more than a month, he must notify the police.

