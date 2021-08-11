기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
입력 2021.08.11 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.11 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

For the second straight day North Korea continued its strong criticism of the ROK-U.S. preliminary military exercises. Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement through the Korean Central News Agency this morning that accused South Korea of neglecting the chance to turn things around and starting the madness of conducting a war game on August 10th. He warned that North Korea will show South Korea how its wrong decision is taking itself closer to a serious security crisis. Kim also said toward the United States that clearly there is no other choice as South Korea and the U.S. invariably chose confrontation.
  • N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
    • 입력 2021-08-11 15:30:08
    • 수정2021-08-11 16:47:58
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

For the second straight day North Korea continued its strong criticism of the ROK-U.S. preliminary military exercises. Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement through the Korean Central News Agency this morning that accused South Korea of neglecting the chance to turn things around and starting the madness of conducting a war game on August 10th. He warned that North Korea will show South Korea how its wrong decision is taking itself closer to a serious security crisis. Kim also said toward the United States that clearly there is no other choice as South Korea and the U.S. invariably chose confrontation.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!