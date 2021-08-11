기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
For the second straight day North Korea continued its strong criticism of the ROK-U.S. preliminary military exercises. Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement through the Korean Central News Agency this morning that accused South Korea of neglecting the chance to turn things around and starting the madness of conducting a war game on August 10th. He warned that North Korea will show South Korea how its wrong decision is taking itself closer to a serious security crisis. Kim also said toward the United States that clearly there is no other choice as South Korea and the U.S. invariably chose confrontation.
- N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS
