N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS News Today 입력 2021.08.11 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.11 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



For the second straight day North Korea continued its strong criticism of the ROK-U.S. preliminary military exercises. Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement through the Korean Central News Agency this morning that accused South Korea of neglecting the chance to turn things around and starting the madness of conducting a war game on August 10th. He warned that North Korea will show South Korea how its wrong decision is taking itself closer to a serious security crisis. Kim also said toward the United States that clearly there is no other choice as South Korea and the U.S. invariably chose confrontation.

N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS

입력 2021-08-11 15:30:08 수정 2021-08-11 16:47:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



For the second straight day North Korea continued its strong criticism of the ROK-U.S. preliminary military exercises. Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement through the Korean Central News Agency this morning that accused South Korea of neglecting the chance to turn things around and starting the madness of conducting a war game on August 10th. He warned that North Korea will show South Korea how its wrong decision is taking itself closer to a serious security crisis. Kim also said toward the United States that clearly there is no other choice as South Korea and the U.S. invariably chose confrontation.