SAFETY ASSESSMENTS OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES News Today 입력 2021.08.17 (15:40) 수정 2021.08.17 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The Transport Ministry and the Transportation Safety Authority have unveiled results of the Korean New Car Assessment Program survey which assessed the safety level of the top two selling electric vehicles in Korea. Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 scored 92 points to receive Grade 1 while Tesla's Model 3 scored 83.3 points for a Grade 2 evaluation. The government-led assessment test has more stringent standards than what's legally required, and aims to encourage enhanced automotive safety.

