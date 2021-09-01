GOV'T-MEDICAL WORKERS HOLD NEGOTIATIONS News Today 입력 2021.09.01 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The medical workers’ labor union is to stage a strike on Thursday. The government and the union have failed so far to reach an agreement on improving working conditions for health workers treating COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry and the medical workers’ union will held negotiations again on Wed. afternoon.



[Pkg]



The government and the medical workers’ labor union held the 12th round of negotiations, determined to finally reach an agreement.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-jun(Ministry of Health and Welfare) : "We will do our best regardless of time to reach an agreement."



After 14 hours of talks, no agreement was reached. The medical workers’ strike now seems inevitable.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The public is concerned the strike will take place. The government will continue negotiations."



The union wants the remaining five issues to be solved as a prerequisite for calling off its strike. Medical workers are demanding a legal limit on the number of patients per nurse, regular work shifts, expansion of health workers in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and legislation of safety allowances. They also want a detailed plan on expanding public hospitals nationwide. The government is urging the union to refrain from collective action, as more time is needed to secure funds and improve nurses’ working conditions.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "We ask medical workers to refrain from collective action such as staging a strike and instead solve the situation through dialogue."



The union is urging the government and the ruling party to make a decision instead of repeatedly saying it's difficult to solve the issue.



[Soundbite] Na Soon-ja(Health and Medical Workers’ Union) : "The problem is not a healthcare crisis of just a few days, but the growing possibility of the exodus of 230,000 nurses and the collapse of the health care system, which will result in failed COVID-19 policies."



With just a day left before the strike, the government and the union held another round of negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.

GOV'T-MEDICAL WORKERS HOLD NEGOTIATIONS

입력 2021-09-01 15:04:31 수정 2021-09-01 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The medical workers’ labor union is to stage a strike on Thursday. The government and the union have failed so far to reach an agreement on improving working conditions for health workers treating COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry and the medical workers’ union will held negotiations again on Wed. afternoon.



[Pkg]



The government and the medical workers’ labor union held the 12th round of negotiations, determined to finally reach an agreement.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-jun(Ministry of Health and Welfare) : "We will do our best regardless of time to reach an agreement."



After 14 hours of talks, no agreement was reached. The medical workers’ strike now seems inevitable.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The public is concerned the strike will take place. The government will continue negotiations."



The union wants the remaining five issues to be solved as a prerequisite for calling off its strike. Medical workers are demanding a legal limit on the number of patients per nurse, regular work shifts, expansion of health workers in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and legislation of safety allowances. They also want a detailed plan on expanding public hospitals nationwide. The government is urging the union to refrain from collective action, as more time is needed to secure funds and improve nurses’ working conditions.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "We ask medical workers to refrain from collective action such as staging a strike and instead solve the situation through dialogue."



The union is urging the government and the ruling party to make a decision instead of repeatedly saying it's difficult to solve the issue.



[Soundbite] Na Soon-ja(Health and Medical Workers’ Union) : "The problem is not a healthcare crisis of just a few days, but the growing possibility of the exodus of 230,000 nurses and the collapse of the health care system, which will result in failed COVID-19 policies."



With just a day left before the strike, the government and the union held another round of negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.