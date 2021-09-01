NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.01 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported today that August export stood at 53.23 billion dollars, a nearly 35% increase compared to last August and a record high for the month of August. The cumulative export volume from January to August this year was roughly 412 billion dollars, taking the shortest time to exceed 400 billion dollars. Meanwhile, last month’s import was up 44% at about 51.5 billion dollars to record a trade surplus of 1.67 billion dollars, continuing Korea’s 16-month streak in trade surplus.

The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation reported that the September mock test of the 2022 College Scholastic Ability Test was administered today at 2,138 high schools and 431 designated private academies. About 50% of the problems were taken from the EBS materials and lectures, lessening the test’s reference to EBS lessons. The institute said that the September mock test asked fundamental notions from the curriculum to help normalize the learning process.

In response to the Japanese government’s decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries decided to hold a meeting of public and private sectors tomorrow to toughen the radioactivity check on local seafoods and inspection of countries of origin labeling on seafood imports and to apply higher safety standards for seafood during the production phase.

