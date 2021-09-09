NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.09.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s official news agency reported leaders of China and Russia sent messages to the North on marking the 73rd anniversary of its founding. In the message addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Chinese president Xi Jingping said that his country is willing to further develop friendship and cooperation with the North and provide a better life for the people of both countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed Pyongyang–Moscow ties are traditionally based on mutual respect and the two countries will continue to solidify their cooperative relations in various fields.

The minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination has underscored the need for public officials to remain politically neutral with next year’s presidential election approaching. Minister Koo Yun-cheol delivered the instruction while chairing a vice ministerial meeting on Thursday. His remarks followed a news report that the vice minister of trade, industry and energy, Park Jin-kyu, had instructed other ministry officials to find key policies that the ruling party can promote in campaigning for the presidential election. Koo quoted President Moon Jae-in as saying that such an order was very inappropriate and will sternly deal with any similar cases occurring in the future.

