LOST KRW 100 MN FINDS OWNER

[Anchor Lead]



A bundle of cash amounting to more than 100 million won was found in a used refrigerator in Jeju last month. Police launched an investigation and finally found the owner of the money.



[Pkg]



​A studio apartment in Jeju. A truck driver delivers a used kimchi refrigerator that had been sent from Seoul. What the new owner found at the bottom of the fridge was a bundle of cash amounting to 110 million won. The 22-hundred 50,000-won bills were tightly wrapped in a plastic bag.



[Soundbite] (Person who found money) : "The handwriting looked like it was written by an elderly person. I thought someone must be looking for the money desperately."



Police launched an investigation and found that the money belonged to a 60-something Seoul resident who had passed away. The bereaved family sold the refrigerator in September last year after its owner died. A photo of the refrigerator that the family took at the time to get a price estimate also supports the claim that it's an identical item. The National Forensic Service has found that the handwriting on the envelope containing the money is highly likely to belong to the deceased owner of the fridge.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyuk-jin(Jeju Seobu Police Station) : "We found that the discovered cash was the deceased owner's insurance payment and money received for selling some of the assets. No criminal suspicions were raised."



Thanks to the conscientious citizen who purchased the refrigerator and the persistent investigation conducted by police, the money has been returned to its owner's bereaved family. According to the Lost Articles Act, a person who finds another person's money is entitled to a compensation of 5-20 percent of the amount.

