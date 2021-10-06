기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.
North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.
North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-10-06 15:47:24
- 수정2021-10-06 16:46:23
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.
North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.
North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-