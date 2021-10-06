NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.06 (15:47) 수정 2021.10.06 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.

North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-10-06 15:47:24 수정 2021-10-06 16:46:23 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s cabinet meeting that small business owners will be able to receive their loss compensations starting in late October. He emphasized, however, that only those who suffered direct financial loss from government-imposed disease control regulations such as a gathering ban and business hour restrictions proclaimed on July 7th and that any indirect damage or the loss that occurred before July 7th won’t be compensated.

North Korea’s propaganda outlet Echo of Unification ran a commentary saying“unless South Korea changes its confrontational posture and habitual attitude, the current state will inevitably continue.” The commentary also said that the ROK-U.S. joint military exercise, increased military spending, and remarks that provoke North Korea are the embers of distrust and confrontation, and criticized that all these facts prove that South Korea is not sincere in wanting to improve its relations with North Korea.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

