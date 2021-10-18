기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Just when you thought that autumn has just begun, winter has come to Jejudo Island’s Hallasan Mountain. This fall’s first rime ice was observed on the mountain top.
A royal azalea colony on Hallasan Mountain sparkles like underwater silver coral. The tree branches resembling deer horns adorned with thick white frost are reminiscent of the mythical white deer.
[Soundbite] Lee Hye-yeong(Jeju Resident) : "The snowy flowers are so beautiful that I’m truely overwhelmed."
The temperature has fallen to below zero at Hallasan Mountain for the first time this fall. Fog and frost have frozen solid on the tree branches to form rime ice. We are still in the middle of October but winter has already come to the mountain. Even the colored autumn leaves have frozen solid prematurely by the cold weather. Hikers out to enjoy the fall scenery are delighted at this unexpected gift from nature.
[Soundbite] Lim Gyeong-hui(Cheongju Resident) : "I came for fall hiking, but I’m so surprised and happy to see the rime ice."
The clouds that had covered the mountain all day lift to reveal the grand spectacle of Baengnokdam Crater at the summit. It was forecasted that fall foliage would peak two weeks later, but white rime flowers have blossomed first on Hallasan Mountain. Visitors would surely remember this stunning sight for a long time.
- WINTER GREETS US EARLY
