SDPO INVESTIGATES ALLEGATION AGAINST LEE News Today 입력 2021.11.17 (15:19) 수정 2021.11.17 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office investigating the allegation of someone else paying for the defense of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began search and seizure of offices supposedly involved in the case. The SDPO searched the Seoul Bar Association office in Seocho-dong, Seoul on Monday and yesterday the offices of the Legal Ethics and Professional Conduct Council from where the prosecutors obtained documents related to Lee’s trials and retainer invoices. The prosecution also reportedly secured retainer fee data from Songpa Tax Office and three other tax offices in Seoul.

SDPO INVESTIGATES ALLEGATION AGAINST LEE

입력 2021-11-17 15:19:27 수정 2021-11-17 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office investigating the allegation of someone else paying for the defense of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began search and seizure of offices supposedly involved in the case. The SDPO searched the Seoul Bar Association office in Seocho-dong, Seoul on Monday and yesterday the offices of the Legal Ethics and Professional Conduct Council from where the prosecutors obtained documents related to Lee’s trials and retainer invoices. The prosecution also reportedly secured retainer fee data from Songpa Tax Office and three other tax offices in Seoul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

