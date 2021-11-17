기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office investigating the allegation of someone else paying for the defense of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung began search and seizure of offices supposedly involved in the case. The SDPO searched the Seoul Bar Association office in Seocho-dong, Seoul on Monday and yesterday the offices of the Legal Ethics and Professional Conduct Council from where the prosecutors obtained documents related to Lee’s trials and retainer invoices. The prosecution also reportedly secured retainer fee data from Songpa Tax Office and three other tax offices in Seoul.
- SDPO INVESTIGATES ALLEGATION AGAINST LEE
[Anchor Lead]
