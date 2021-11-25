기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA STRENGTHENS ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES
입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea is strengthening anti-virus measures with the cold season approaching. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that all local regions and organizations must continue to take more strong and meticulous measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter is coming, North Korea is stepping up efforts to shelter from the disease, warning that the virus can spread even through snow.
  • N. KOREA STRENGTHENS ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES
    • 입력 2021-11-25 15:12:26
    • 수정2021-11-25 16:48:24
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea is strengthening anti-virus measures with the cold season approaching. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that all local regions and organizations must continue to take more strong and meticulous measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter is coming, North Korea is stepping up efforts to shelter from the disease, warning that the virus can spread even through snow.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!