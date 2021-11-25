기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea is strengthening anti-virus measures with the cold season approaching. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that all local regions and organizations must continue to take more strong and meticulous measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter is coming, North Korea is stepping up efforts to shelter from the disease, warning that the virus can spread even through snow.
- N. KOREA STRENGTHENS ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES
- 입력 2021-11-25 15:12:26
- 수정2021-11-25 16:48:24
