N. KOREA STRENGTHENS ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is strengthening anti-virus measures with the cold season approaching. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that all local regions and organizations must continue to take more strong and meticulous measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter is coming, North Korea is stepping up efforts to shelter from the disease, warning that the virus can spread even through snow.

N. KOREA STRENGTHENS ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES

입력 2021-11-25 15:12:26 수정 2021-11-25 16:48:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is strengthening anti-virus measures with the cold season approaching. The North’s official Rodong Sinmun reported Thursday that all local regions and organizations must continue to take more strong and meticulous measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter is coming, North Korea is stepping up efforts to shelter from the disease, warning that the virus can spread even through snow.