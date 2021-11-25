COMPULSORY EDUCATION FOR YOUNG CHILDREN News Today 입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The head of the Seoul Metropolitan Education Office has proposed to provide compulsory education for four and five-year-old children and turn first-grade classes less crowded. According to Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon’s plan, the Education Ministry, local education offices and primary schools will take charge of the compulsory education for four and five-year-old children, while children aged zero to three will be provided with optional education, which is handled by the Health and Welfare Ministry, local governments and daycare centers.

COMPULSORY EDUCATION FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

입력 2021-11-25 15:12:26 수정 2021-11-25 16:48:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



