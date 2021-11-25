기사 본문 영역

COMPULSORY EDUCATION FOR YOUNG CHILDREN
입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The head of the Seoul Metropolitan Education Office has proposed to provide compulsory education for four and five-year-old children and turn first-grade classes less crowded. According to Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon’s plan, the Education Ministry, local education offices and primary schools will take charge of the compulsory education for four and five-year-old children, while children aged zero to three will be provided with optional education, which is handled by the Health and Welfare Ministry, local governments and daycare centers.
