기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON ALLEGATIONS
입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
  • KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON ALLEGATIONS
    • 입력 2021-12-17 15:29:40
    • 수정2021-12-17 16:49:39
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!