KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON ALLEGATIONS News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.

KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON ALLEGATIONS

입력 2021-12-17 15:29:40 수정 2021-12-17 16:49:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.