기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
- KIM CHONG-IN'S STANCE ON ALLEGATIONS
-
- 입력 2021-12-17 15:29:40
- 수정2021-12-17 16:49:39
[Anchor Lead]
Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
Main opposition People Power Party’s election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said Friday that an apology is better if it comes fast. This is in regards to false academic credential allegations involving PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife. Kim said that once Yoon fully grasps the allegations himself, he will issue an apology. On whether the election committee will respond to the allegations, Kim drew a line saying the committee can make suggestions but cannot call the shots concerning Yoon’s family affair.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-