MEETING WITH BLOOD DONORS

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Blood supply has been low in Korea for days now because of the pandemic. We met with people who have donated blood for decades to help those who desperately need blood transfusion.
[Pkg]
Shin Mi-seon, now 32, became a firefighter two years ago because of her long-cherished dream to help others. She still vividly remembers her first blood donation at the age of 17. Since that fist step, Shin traveled three hours round-trip to donate her blood on a regular basis. After more than a decade of this act of kindness, she earned 100 blood donation certificates and recently donated them to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
[Soundbite] Shin Mi-seon(Jecheon Fire Station) : "After my first blood donation, I felt extremely rewarded. I want to do it 200 or 300 times more to help as many people as possible."
The 52-year-old Song Young-chul has been donating blood once a month since 2004. He decided to first make the donation after reading a sign saying that anyone can help save precious lives. He's been donating blood while busy at work and even on his days off. Soon, he is to make his 200th donation.
[Soundbite] Song Young-chul(Cheongju resident) : "Through such small acts of kindness I can help those who need it the most. It's very rewarding and it motivates me to lead a healthy lifestyle so I can continue to donate blood."
The ideal blood inventory level is at least five-days' supply, but this month it fell below four days in most of the regions across Korea. Blood donations are needed urgently, as blood supply levels are dwindling quickly in the backdrop of fewer people donating blood following COVID-19 vaccinations.
Blood supply has been low in Korea for days now because of the pandemic. We met with people who have donated blood for decades to help those who desperately need blood transfusion.
[Pkg]
Shin Mi-seon, now 32, became a firefighter two years ago because of her long-cherished dream to help others. She still vividly remembers her first blood donation at the age of 17. Since that fist step, Shin traveled three hours round-trip to donate her blood on a regular basis. After more than a decade of this act of kindness, she earned 100 blood donation certificates and recently donated them to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
[Soundbite] Shin Mi-seon(Jecheon Fire Station) : "After my first blood donation, I felt extremely rewarded. I want to do it 200 or 300 times more to help as many people as possible."
The 52-year-old Song Young-chul has been donating blood once a month since 2004. He decided to first make the donation after reading a sign saying that anyone can help save precious lives. He's been donating blood while busy at work and even on his days off. Soon, he is to make his 200th donation.
[Soundbite] Song Young-chul(Cheongju resident) : "Through such small acts of kindness I can help those who need it the most. It's very rewarding and it motivates me to lead a healthy lifestyle so I can continue to donate blood."
The ideal blood inventory level is at least five-days' supply, but this month it fell below four days in most of the regions across Korea. Blood donations are needed urgently, as blood supply levels are dwindling quickly in the backdrop of fewer people donating blood following COVID-19 vaccinations.
- MEETING WITH BLOOD DONORS
-
- 입력 2021-12-17 15:29:41
- 수정2021-12-17 16:49:39
[Anchor Lead]
Blood supply has been low in Korea for days now because of the pandemic. We met with people who have donated blood for decades to help those who desperately need blood transfusion.
[Pkg]
Shin Mi-seon, now 32, became a firefighter two years ago because of her long-cherished dream to help others. She still vividly remembers her first blood donation at the age of 17. Since that fist step, Shin traveled three hours round-trip to donate her blood on a regular basis. After more than a decade of this act of kindness, she earned 100 blood donation certificates and recently donated them to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
[Soundbite] Shin Mi-seon(Jecheon Fire Station) : "After my first blood donation, I felt extremely rewarded. I want to do it 200 or 300 times more to help as many people as possible."
The 52-year-old Song Young-chul has been donating blood once a month since 2004. He decided to first make the donation after reading a sign saying that anyone can help save precious lives. He's been donating blood while busy at work and even on his days off. Soon, he is to make his 200th donation.
[Soundbite] Song Young-chul(Cheongju resident) : "Through such small acts of kindness I can help those who need it the most. It's very rewarding and it motivates me to lead a healthy lifestyle so I can continue to donate blood."
The ideal blood inventory level is at least five-days' supply, but this month it fell below four days in most of the regions across Korea. Blood donations are needed urgently, as blood supply levels are dwindling quickly in the backdrop of fewer people donating blood following COVID-19 vaccinations.
Blood supply has been low in Korea for days now because of the pandemic. We met with people who have donated blood for decades to help those who desperately need blood transfusion.
[Pkg]
Shin Mi-seon, now 32, became a firefighter two years ago because of her long-cherished dream to help others. She still vividly remembers her first blood donation at the age of 17. Since that fist step, Shin traveled three hours round-trip to donate her blood on a regular basis. After more than a decade of this act of kindness, she earned 100 blood donation certificates and recently donated them to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
[Soundbite] Shin Mi-seon(Jecheon Fire Station) : "After my first blood donation, I felt extremely rewarded. I want to do it 200 or 300 times more to help as many people as possible."
The 52-year-old Song Young-chul has been donating blood once a month since 2004. He decided to first make the donation after reading a sign saying that anyone can help save precious lives. He's been donating blood while busy at work and even on his days off. Soon, he is to make his 200th donation.
[Soundbite] Song Young-chul(Cheongju resident) : "Through such small acts of kindness I can help those who need it the most. It's very rewarding and it motivates me to lead a healthy lifestyle so I can continue to donate blood."
The ideal blood inventory level is at least five-days' supply, but this month it fell below four days in most of the regions across Korea. Blood donations are needed urgently, as blood supply levels are dwindling quickly in the backdrop of fewer people donating blood following COVID-19 vaccinations.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-