GOV'T TO PROVIDE RAPID ANTIGEN TEST KITS News Today 입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.

