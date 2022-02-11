기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.
The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.
- GOV'T TO PROVIDE RAPID ANTIGEN TEST KITS
-
- 입력 2022-02-11 15:08:14
- 수정2022-02-11 16:45:56
[Anchor Lead]
The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.
The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-