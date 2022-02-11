기사 본문 영역

GOV'T TO PROVIDE RAPID ANTIGEN TEST KITS
입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The government will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits for free to virus-prone facilities, such as childcare centers and nursing homes, starting Feb. 21. The online sale of test kits will also be banned from Sunday. Such measures were determined during a Thursday meeting held to address the supply and demand situation of antigen test kits. In a move to stabilize the market, the government will make the purchase of self-test kits available only at pharmacies and convenience stores. They will be also distributed for free to daycare and senior welfare centers so that over 2 million people can get tested once or twice a week.
