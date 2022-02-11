PETROCHEMICAL FACTORY EXPLOSION News Today 입력 2022.02.11 (15:08) 수정 2022.02.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An explosion occurred at a petrochemical factory of Yeochun NCC Company in Yeosu, Jeollanamdo Province Friday morning, killing four people. Fire authorities said the explosion at 9:26 a.m. left four dead and four injured. They believe a testing of the factory's heat exchange system is to blame for the incident and are looking into the exact cause of fire and whether more workers are injured. NCC located at the Yeosu industrial complex produces naphtha, the raw material for petrochemical goods. The plant where the explosion occurred makes substances such as ethylene, benzene and toluene.

PETROCHEMICAL FACTORY EXPLOSION

입력 2022-02-11 15:08:14 수정 2022-02-11 16:45:57 News Today

