YOON VISITS 4.3 JEJU UPRISING CEREMONY News Today 입력 2022.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday marked the 74th anniversary of the April 3rd Jeju uprising. A memorial ceremony was held with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol promising to restore the tarnished honor of the victims. He was the first president-elect from a conservative party to attend the ceremony to remember the victims.



[Pkg]



Kang Chun-hee lost her grandfather, father and three-year-old brother in the chaotic April 3rd Jeju uprising. Finally she finds some consolation after years of pain. Her grandfather was found innocent after more than 70 years and her brother was recognized as a victim.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-ja(Stage Actress (Narration)) : "Today is a very mild spring day to me. Thank you."



A memorial ceremony for the victims of the April 3rd incident was held on Sunday. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government started paying out compensation to the victims and their families this year. He added an additional probe into the incident will also take place.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The government will carry out its responsibility until everyone here can be sufficiently consoled for their lives and time taken away by state violence."



Yoon Suk-yeol, the first president-elect from a conservative party to visit the ceremony, promised to restore the tarnished honor of the victims.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "The new government will try to show the world the values of peace and human rights represented by the Jeju 4·3 Peace Park."



He also comforted the victims, who were found innocent in recent retrials, and their families.



[Soundbite] Yang Sun-ok(Victim’s Family) : "I was so relieved that I cried a lot. My brother would have felt happy in heaven."



The only way to heal the victims’ wounds would be for the incoming administration to continue efforts made by the Moon government in addressing the Jeju uprising issue.

YOON VISITS 4.3 JEJU UPRISING CEREMONY

입력 2022-04-04 15:18:12 수정 2022-04-04 16:45:00 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday marked the 74th anniversary of the April 3rd Jeju uprising. A memorial ceremony was held with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol promising to restore the tarnished honor of the victims. He was the first president-elect from a conservative party to attend the ceremony to remember the victims.



[Pkg]



Kang Chun-hee lost her grandfather, father and three-year-old brother in the chaotic April 3rd Jeju uprising. Finally she finds some consolation after years of pain. Her grandfather was found innocent after more than 70 years and her brother was recognized as a victim.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-ja(Stage Actress (Narration)) : "Today is a very mild spring day to me. Thank you."



A memorial ceremony for the victims of the April 3rd incident was held on Sunday. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government started paying out compensation to the victims and their families this year. He added an additional probe into the incident will also take place.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The government will carry out its responsibility until everyone here can be sufficiently consoled for their lives and time taken away by state violence."



Yoon Suk-yeol, the first president-elect from a conservative party to visit the ceremony, promised to restore the tarnished honor of the victims.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "The new government will try to show the world the values of peace and human rights represented by the Jeju 4·3 Peace Park."



He also comforted the victims, who were found innocent in recent retrials, and their families.



[Soundbite] Yang Sun-ok(Victim’s Family) : "I was so relieved that I cried a lot. My brother would have felt happy in heaven."



The only way to heal the victims’ wounds would be for the incoming administration to continue efforts made by the Moon government in addressing the Jeju uprising issue.