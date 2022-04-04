KIM YO-JONG CRITICIZES SUH WOOK News Today 입력 2022.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has blasted South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook for talking about launching precision strikes on the North. She also warned that the South may face a serious threat. It's her first criticism of Seoul in six months. Observers say the regime may take tough, aggressive action this month ahead of the 110th birth anniversary of its late founder Kim Il-sung and a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill.



[Pkg]



North Korea took issue with the remarks Defense Minister Suh Wook made during a visit to the strategic missile command last week.



[Soundbite] Suh Wook(S. Korean Defense Minister (Apr. 1)) : "The South Korean military has capabilities to accurately and swiftly strike any targets in North Korea when there are clear signs that the North has fired missiles."



Kim Yo-jong lashed out at Suh in a statement issued in her name.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea Korean Central TV(Kim Yo-jong’s statement)) : "S. Korea may face a serious threat due to the reckless remarks made by the defense minister."



She said she was giving a serious warning upon authorization, indicating that it was signed off by her brother. She then said Seoul should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster. Kim used harsh language to denounce the defense minister, calling him a scum-like guy and a warmonger. In a separate statement, Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Workers' Party central committee, threatened to take military action against South Korea. It draws attention that these two statements were reported in the North's state media outlets that are viewd and read by the North Korean people. It suggests the North has made public a confrontation with the South while boosting internal unity. Some observers worry that these threats could lead to aggressive action. They say military confrontation between the two Koreas could develop ahead of Kim Il-sung's 110th birth anniversary and a South Korea-U.S. joint military drill this month.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yang Moo-jin(Univ. of N. Korean Studies) : "If the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement is scrapped, accidental or intentional military clashes can occur anytime near the Northern Limit Line or the Military Demarcation Line."



But other observers noted that North Korea targeted only the defense minister and it made these threats to get the upper hand before the launch of South Korea's new government. Meanwhile, the North protested the UN’s latest adoption of a resolution condemning human rights violations by the regime. It called the resolution a product of the U.S.‘ hostile policy and an infringement on its sovereignty.

