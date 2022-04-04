NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean mobilized propaganda outlets to continue its denunciation of South Korea. In a commentary released today, Uriminzokkiri said that South Korea’s warmongers are talking about strong punishment and immediate response but that the North will not be scared by such bluffing. Another propaganda outlet service Maeari condemned South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition team of devising hasty policies toward Pyongyang, which lack deep deliberations about how to deal with the North having significantly enhanced military power.

The chairman of the presidential transition committee has asked the government to temporarily freeze power and gas charges to help businesses struggling with soaring prices of raw materials. Ahn Cheol-soo made the request, saying that with the South Koran economy growing large, the release of reserve materials alone cannot resolve supply problems and the government needs to seek other solutions to help businesses. He also said the new government will work to diversify routes to import raw materials and release government reserves quickly when necessary.

