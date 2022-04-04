BUSINESS SENTIMENT INDEX RISES

기사 본문 영역
Small business owners are growing optimistic about the economic outlook with South Korea gradually returning to normal life. According to a survey of 2,400 small business owners, the business sentiment index for April rose 6.9 points month on month to 90.2, reaching a 16-month high since December 2020.
