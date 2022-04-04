BUSINESS SENTIMENT INDEX RISES News Today 입력 2022.04.04 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Small business owners are growing optimistic about the economic outlook with South Korea gradually returning to normal life. According to a survey of 2,400 small business owners, the business sentiment index for April rose 6.9 points month on month to 90.2, reaching a 16-month high since December 2020.

BUSINESS SENTIMENT INDEX RISES

[Anchor Lead]



